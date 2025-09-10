Chinese Car Brands Surge on Autovit.ro with Summer 2025 Boom

In recent times, Europe has become a key destination for Chinese car brands, driven by the growing demand for electrified vehicles and affordable alternatives to established brands. Romania is no exception, and data from Autovit.ro, the largest online auto platform in Romania, shows a spectacular rise in the presence of Chinese brands: between June and August 2025, interest in this category increased significantly compared to the summer of the previous year.

Growth in Listings and Market Value

Comparative analysis reveals a dramatic transformation of the market. The number of listings for Chinese cars on Autovit.ro skyrocketed from 201 to 448, marking an impressive growth of 123%. Of these, 138 listings were for new vehicles in 2024 (69%), while in 2025, 228 listings were for new cars, representing 51% of the offer. This dynamic shows not only the increasing availability of a diversified portfolio but also growing consumer confidence in Chinese brands.

The financial impact of this expansion is also significant. The total value of Chinese cars listed on Autovit.ro rose considerably, from over €4.4 million in the analyzed period of 2024 to around €10.5 million for June–August 2025, marking an extraordinary 138% growth. Although volumes increased, the average price per car remained relatively stable, with a slight 7% rise – from €21,902 to €23,436. Chinese brands thus manage to provide competitive solutions while keeping an affordable positioning compared to European or Japanese competitors.

“The spectacular growth of Chinese brands’ presence on our platform reflects a shift in Romanian consumers’ perceptions. Chinese brands are no longer just a curiosity but increasingly a real alternative for buyers, chosen based on an objective evaluation of value for money and the technological innovations these vehicles offer. The diversification across price segments and powertrains demonstrates the maturity and capability of these key market players to respond to the varied needs of Romanian clients,” said Sorin Bălan, Senior Head of Commercial Operations.

Accelerated Growth in Views

Demand has also kept pace. From nearly 128,000 visits recorded for Chinese vehicles in summer 2024, the platform reached over 339,000 visits in the same period of 2025, marking an extraordinary 165% increase.

Moreover, in June–August 2024, over 90,000 of the views were for new cars (70.3%), while in 2025, out of the 339,000 visits, more than 146,000 were for new vehicles, equivalent to 43.1% of the total.

Preferred Brands and Models

The top Chinese brands on Autovit.ro in 2025 are led by MG, holding 63% of all Chinese car listings and 58% of visits. Next comes Geely, with 16% of listings and 14% of views, followed by Lynk & Co (7% and 5%), BYD (5% and 15%). BAIC ranks fifth in terms of listings, with 4% of the total. In terms of views, however, this position is taken by DFSK, with 3% of the total.

At the model level, in summer 2025, the MG EHS generated the most listings (14%), followed by MG HS (12%), MG MG3 (10%), MG ZS HEV and Geely Coolray (8% each). In terms of views, the MG HS was the most sought-after (12%), followed by MG EHS (11%), MG ZS and MG ZS HEV (7% each), and the Geely Starray (7%).

Price Segments and User Behavior

An analysis of price segments reveals the dynamics of change. In summer 2024, most listings were in the €10,000–20,000 range (94 listings) and the €20,000–35,000 range (106 listings). In 2025, these segments exploded: 154 listings in the €10,000–20,000 bracket (+64%) and 269 listings in the €20,000–35,000 range (+154%). Additionally, the entry-level premium segment (€35,000–50,000) began to take shape, with 19 listings in 2025 compared to just one in 2024.

The views also confirm this expansion. For the €10,000–20,000 range, visits jumped from around 58,000 to over 118,000 (+103%), while views for the €20,000–35,000 range leaped from 70,000 to more than 181,000 (+159%). The €35,000–50,000 segment, almost non-existent last year, generated over 31,000 views in summer 2025, compared to just 125 in 2024.

Powertrains: Hybrids Conquer the Market

Preferences for powertrains, including among Chinese brands, once again reflect the global transition toward electric mobility. Gasoline engines, while still dominant, saw a notable percentage decline, from 62% of total listings and 63% of views in 2024, to 43% and 40% in 2025. By contrast, hybrids gained significant ground, reaching 18% of listings and 14% of views in 2025, compared to 7% and 8% in summer 2024. Plug-in hybrids saw an even more spectacular jump, from 8% of listings and 10% of views in June–August 2024 to 21% and 17% in the same period of 2025.

The analyzed figures confirm that the Romanian auto market is undergoing a period of accelerated transformation, where Chinese brands are no longer an experimental alternative but a consolidated and expanding presence, capable of competing directly with traditional manufacturers across all market segments.