Clariant Romania project: mechanically complete and ready for start-up

Bilfinger Tebodin successfully delivers EPCM (engineering, procurement, overall project and construction management) services for the Swiss specialty chemical company Clariant in Romania. First full–scale commercial sunliquid® plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues is mechanically completed and ready for start–up.

The flagship plant will process approx. 250,000 tons of straw to produce 50,000 tons of cellulosic ethanol annually, contributing to lowering greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector.

After completing the construction and starting commissioning in October 2021, Bilfinger Tebodin keeps supporting Clariant on its largest project in Romania so far. Since November 2017, when the EPCM agreement has been signed, Bilfinger Tebodin was engaged in engineering, project and construction management of Clariant’s flagship biofuels plant in Podari, Romania.

Jorg Gerritsen, Project manager at Bilfinger Tebodin, comments: ‘Together we achieved state reception and mechanically completed the project. Currently, we are handing the project over to Clariant to further manage the commissioning and start–up stage. This phase is expected to be completed early 2022.’

The biofuel plant was built on a 10–hectare site by over 900 construction workers at the peak of the workload. Apart from engineering, Bilfinger Tebodin provided project and construction management services, including cost and contract management, planning, quality control and supervision services.

“For Clariant, this was the first investment in Romania. In this context, the establishment of a completely new organizational structure, the search for a suitable site and the complex approval process were the greatest challenges. Bilfinger’s project experience in Romania was crucial for a successful implementation,” says Bernd Hirschberg, Project Director at Clariant’s Business Line Biofuels & Derivatives.

