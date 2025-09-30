Clicktrans, a rapidly expanding European online platform for transporting large or unconventional items, is now available to users in Romania. The platform offers an excellent opportunity for individuals and businesses looking to move goods of any size across Europe.

Clicktrans connects people and businesses needing to transport goods with verified transport providers. Launched in 2010, the platform is now active in multiple European countries, including Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, France, and now Romania.

“Expanding into new European markets is a natural step in our growth. We already have over 1.9 million users across Europe, including more than 55,000 verified transport providers. Launching the Romanian version will make it much easier for users in Romania to organize shipments quickly and safely,” said Michał Brzeziński, CEO of Clicktrans.

The process is simple: users post a free transport request, transport providers submit their offers, and the user chooses the offer that best fits their needs based on price, timing, and reviews.

With Clicktrans, almost anything can be transported—even items too large or unusual for standard courier services, such as furniture, vehicles, or entire relocations. Transport costs can be up to 60% lower, as the platform connects users with providers already traveling the same route with available space.

Shipping can be organized even faster through the Clicktrans mobile app, available on iOS and Android.