BUSINESSREAL ESTATE

Cluj Entrepreneur Dorin Bob Sells 157,000 sqm in Jilava to Altex, mömax

By Romania Journal
Studium Green, a Cluj-Napoca-based real estate development company owned by entrepreneur Dorin Bob, has completed the sale of land in Jilava to the Altex group and furniture and decoration retailer mömax, part of the Austrian company XXXLutz. The land will be integrated into a larger lot owned by the Altex group, and will form the basis for the development of the largest retail park in southern Bucharest. The total value of the transactions carried out by Studium Green with the Altex group and mömax is over 17 million euros.

Studium Green remains part of the project for the development of the future commercial park, where it will build HoReCa facilities. Additionally, across from the future park, Dorin Bob owns a 23,000-square-meter plot of land, for which complementary facilities are currently being analyzed.

“We are creating together, just seven kilometers from downtown Bucharest, a new commercial hub for the communities of Jilava, Măgurele, and southern Bucharest. I am glad that our partners recognized the importance of this area, located along the strategic north–south axis, allowing for the development of a sustainable retail park equipped with modern technologies for energy generation and resource management. The park will also integrate medical and educational services, as well as cultural and entertainment facilities, including aquatic attractions,” said Dorin Bob.

The future retail park in Jilava will cover a total area of 200,000 square meters, making it the largest complex of its kind in southern Bucharest. The development will take place on both the land sold by Studium Green and the adjacent plots owned by Altex.

Studium Green was assisted in the transaction with the Altex group by the legal teams of Reff & Associates | Deloitte Legal.

To ensure access to the future retail park, Studium Green has already built, using its own funds, a roundabout on DN5, significantly improving traffic flow in the area by redirecting several arteries toward Bucharest. The project was complex, involving the rerouting of 50 medium-voltage power cables located under the main road and the development of a modern bus station. The construction required approximately 1,250 tons of asphalt.

Studium Green previously built a similar roundabout in Cluj-Napoca, which now facilitates access for residents of the Wings residential complex and the surrounding area. This project stands out for its technical complexity due to its location. The investment was driven by the increase in traffic volume in the area, with the roundabout designed to ease congestion and improve circulation for both residents and commuters.

