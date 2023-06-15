Cluj Hackathon, the first hackathon in Romania centered on Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI

The first edition of Cluj Hackathon brings new technologies closer to enthusiasts, being the first hackathon in Romania dedicated to Artificial Intelligence and Generative AI.

The event will occur between June 16-18, at the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj. Software developers, engineers, designers, and tech enthusiasts are encouraged to participate.

For three days, participants will have the opportunity to build and develop revolutionary applications and platforms, with access to high-quality mentoring, a wide range of resources, and networking opportunities with participants from across the country.

The first edition of the hackathon is centered on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Generative AI, through the main sponsor, the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj, a supporter of technological innovation and development. Bosch, a leader in technology and services, reinforces, thus, its commitment to excellence, innovative projects, and technological development. Along with Bosch, the event is supported by Banca Transilvania (BT Code), Untold, Telios Care, ClujHub, WebScrapingAPI, Tranzy.ai, Techcelerator, Rotsa, Crama La Salina, Cluj-Napoca Technical University, Yume Coffee, and Kiss FM, exclusive media partner.

“We are happy to support the Cluj Hackathon, an unprecedented technology event in Romania. We, at Bosch, see enormous potential in AI technology. Specifically, we plan that by 2025, all our products will incorporate artificial intelligence or be developed or produced using this

technology. Regarding this local hackathon, we are curious and excited to see what innovative solutions the participants will develop”, said Ionuț Muntean, Manager of Innovation and Collaboration with Universities at the Bosch Engineering Center in Cluj.

“Because we believe in the major power of artificial intelligence, from 2020 we accelerate and invest through the dedicated program Advancing AI, in startups that develop B2B products augmented by automation and machine learning technologies. So far, through the Techcelerator programs and the investments made by our alumni, we have reached over 30 million euros in attracted rounds and we want to stimulate the development of more deep-tech startups through such events”, stated Cristian Dascălu, Managing Partner at Techcelerator.

During the Cluj Hackathon, participants will be challenged with innovative tasks that will test and expand their software development and creative thinking skills. These challenges will provide real opportunities to produce solutions that can have a positive impact on society. Challenges include:

Using and converting the voice into a musical instrument. This challenge will encourage participants to explore the intersection of technology and art. The goal is to develop technology that can take voice input and turn it into musical sounds, creating an

innovative and accessible musical instrument for all.

Mobile application to help users match their schedule with that of public transportation. Another challenge is to create an intuitive and easy-to-use app that helps users optimize their schedule to catch the bus on time. The application will require software development, real-time data analysis, and artificial intelligence knowledge.

In an era where disinformation is a global problem, this challenge asks participants to develop a solution that can analyze news stories and determine if they are fake or not. This will involve the use of advanced natural language processing techniques, machine learning, and data analysis. Verifying the authenticity of a photo: In the same spirit of fighting disinformation, another challenge is to create a solution that can detect fake or altered photos. This will involve understanding and applying machine learning and image processing technologies.

Cluj Hackathon brings attractive prizes to the participants, with a total value of over 10,000 euros. The first place will be rewarded with 1,500 euros, the second with 1,000 euros, and the third prize is 600 euros. In addition, all winners will receive full access passes to Untold Festival, one of the largest music festivals in the world.

“This initiative demonstrates the continuous commitment of the organizers to recognize and reward excellence in development, creativity, and innovation. We want to put Cluj-Napoca at the forefront of innovation in technology. We are pleased to support the competitive spirit of the participants and encourage everyone to join the competition and stand a chance to win these generous prizes. Furthermore, the Untold Festival passes offered as prizes are a major reward for participants to enjoy the best music, at the best festival, in an incredible festival atmosphere”, said Adrian Vlasiu, Cluj Hackathon organizer.

Complete information about the Cluj Hackathon, including details about registration and the program, is available on the event’s website, at https://www.clujhackathon.ro.

Cluj Hackathon is a technology event that brings developers, designers, and technology enthusiasts together to develop and present innovative solutions. The focus on AI and Generative AI in 2023 underscores the event’s mission to support technological advancement and innovation.