Cluster Power Data Center becomes the first data center in Romania to achieve the world’s most prestigious certification, Uptime Institute Accredited

The data center built near Craiova by Cluster Power with the help of Tema Energy’s engineering team has officially achieved Tier III Design Accredited accreditation from the US Uptime Institute. Cluster Power is the first hyper-scalable data center with artificial intelligence capabilities in Romania.

Uptime Institute is based in New York and brings together accredited experts who review and certify the design and construction of Data Center infrastructure to the most rigorous design and execution standards.

The announcement was made for the first time at the Data Center Forum, the only event dedicated to the data center industry in Romania organized by Tema Energy.

By obtaining the Tier III Design certification, Romania enters the international map of Uptime certified campuses, becoming a benchmark in the market of data centers designed following the most demanding standards of resilience in operation, thus offering the most modern solutions of power & cooling technologies, which provide the security of uninterrupted operation of IT activity for customers who choose to benefit from cloud services, computing, and IT infrastructure.

The approval process leading to certification was laborious, stretching over 12 months, during which time Tema Energy’s specialists and engineers designed the Technology area (electrical infrastructure, mechanical, air conditioning, power back-up, fire fighting, security, seismic protection, racks, monitoring solutions, etc.) in the first Power Cluster data center and delivered, installed, tested and commissioned the related equipment.

The Tier III Design certification certifies that the project has minimal risk of disruption, benefits from redundant and resilient equipment and installations, and complies with industry best practices for uninterrupted and efficient operation.

“This international recognition is an undisputed benchmark in the field we operate in: leading in the general contracting (EPC) of Data Centres, from design to equipping and maintenance. Cluster Power is a major project, it will be the largest of its kind in Romania and one of the largest in Central and South-Eastern Europe. We have assigned a complex design team to this project, consisting of two Uptime ATD specialists and one Uptime ATS specialist, as well as many other designers, consultants, installation engineers, service specialists, installation technicians, etc., and we completed the first phase of the project in the first quarter of this year.” says Mihai Manole, Managing Partner Tema Energy.

“Cluster Power brings together several technological firsts not only for Romania but also for Europe: it is the largest regional center of excellence in artificial intelligence, and it is the first data center in the region directly connected to a high-power supply (up to 200 MW) and it is the first data center in Europe to use an innovative cooling technology produced by a highly energy-efficient process. All of this was also made possible thanks to Tema Energy’s engineering team, who professionally handled every aspect of the project they were involved in,” says Cosmin Georgescu, CEO of Cluster Power.