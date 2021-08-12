ClusterPower kicks off the construction of the largest data center in Romania

ClusterPower started in July the works at the largest data center in Romania and the first hyperscale data center in the region in Mischii, Dolj County.

The first phase of the project involves building the utility infrastructure for the IT equipment. This includes casting the foundation, construction of the power plant and the first unit of the project. The data center will become the strongest communication hub in the region, having direct optical fibre connection to Frankfurt and Amsterdam and connectivity with 750 data centers worldwide. Approximately 40 people are working on site and the construction of the first module is expected to be completed in December 2021.

“We are pleased to announce the start of construction works for this project, which will enable us to offer our customers and partners an infrastructure with wide applicability that will contribute to the acceleration of the economy’s digitalization process and will increase competitiveness in research, education, and industry. Some of the most prestigious and experienced engineers and equipment suppliers in the world are working alongside us, which strengthens our conviction that our investment will be a reference point in Romania’s development. The teams involved in the project come from Romania, the USA, Germany, UK, Austria, the Czech Republic, and their related global support centers. We are just at the beginning, but after finalizing the first phases of construction, ClusterPower will become the largest provider of Cloud and Compute in Eastern Europe“, says Cosmin Georgescu, founder and CEO of ClusterPower.

Based in Cluj-Napoca, General Security is the general contractor for the construction works while the general contractor for the IT equipment and the utility infrastructure is Bit Invest, from Târgoviște. For the cloud infrastructure, ClusterPower has signed partnerships with global vendors such as NVidia, HP, NetApp, Cisco Systems, F5, Palo Alto Networks, Exagrid, Schneider, Vertiv, and York. The gas-fired power plant equipment will be provided by Rolls Royce – MTU, General Electric, Hitachi ABB.

With a footprint of 25,000 square meters, the Cluster Power technology park will host a one-stop-shop Artificial Intelligence infrastructure center developed in partnership Nvidia. The high-performance computing infrastructure available on site will be used for the development of state-of-the-art digital solutions, with high added value. Operational safety will be achieved based on Tier III security standards in partnership with the Uptime Institute. With a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.1, the facility will be among the most efficient in the world

ClusterPower was founded in 2019 by three Romanian entrepreneurs: Cosmin Georgescu, Vladimir Ester and Carmen Ursa Georgescu.