ClusterPower opens the largest data center in Romania

ClusterPower officially opened on April 1, 2022 the largest data center in Romania, in Mischii, Dolj County. The value of the project was estimated at about EUR 40 million.

The ClusterPower technology park covers a ​​25,000 square meters area and will include a one-stop-shop Artificial Intelligence infrastructure center developed based on world leading Nvidia technology. The campus has a high-performance computing infrastructure, necessary for the development of state-of-the-art digital solutions with high added value. All the economic operators from the South-Eastern Europe region will be able to benefit from the infrastructure provided by ClusterPower, with the first beneficiary being the Romanian economy.

“Our dream came true. Starting from today, Romania will benefit from a tool necessary for national digitalization and will thus be among the countries that can rely on a strong digital infrastructure capable of connecting to the current and future requirements of the global market. Moreover, the construction of the ClusterPower data center will mean, for the new generations of Romanian students interested in specializing in IT, the easing of access to the most powerful computer currently available in Romania, based on Nvidia DGX technology.“, said Cosmin Georgescu, CEO of ClusterPower.

At the data center opening, customers and guests participated in a tour of the campus. They were introduced to the infrastructure, the cloud system, but also the remote control and control systems and the latest technology that the data center provides. The data center provides security for data based on the latest technologies available today.

The data center provides cloud-based infrastructure active on physically separate equipment, leaf-spine communications architecture, Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) technology, and next-generation Cisco UCS-X servers with Intel processors and a very large memory capability that allows running of the most critical workloads.