CMS has advised Maspex Group (Maspex) on the successful voluntary takeover bid for acquiring the controlling position in Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (Purcari). This is Maspex’s first transaction on the Romanian capital market.

Following the successful closing of the voluntary takeover bid and expected regulatory approvals, Maspex will hold 72.8% of Purcari’s shares. This will give Maspex a controlling position in Purcari, enabling it to further develop Purcari’s strategic direction.

Purcari is a prominent wine and brandy producer in Central and Eastern Europe. Founded in 1827, the group operates in Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria, with a focus on premium wines and brandy. Purcari exports to over 40 countries and is listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Cristina Reichmann, Partner and Head of Capital Markets, FIS, and Structured Finance at CMS Romania, comments: “We are delighted to have supported Maspex on its successful voluntary takeover bid for Purcari. This deal demonstrates the growing attractiveness of the Romanian market for international investors. We are proud to have supported Maspex’s strategic expansion and look forward to seeing the continued development of Purcari under their stewardship.”

Rodica Manea, CMS Corporate Partner, comments: “We would like to congratulate Maspex and Purcari on this landmark transaction that represents a strategic milestone for both companies. We are confident that Maspex’ investment will further strengthen Purcari’s position as a leading wine producer in the region. The successful completion of this takeover bid is a testament to the strength and collaborative efforts of our cross-practice and cross-border teams and our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes on complex, sophisticated and multi-jurisdictional transactions.”

The CMS team was led by Cristina Reichmann, together with an outstanding cross-border team whose collaboration and efforts were instrumental to the success of this project. Special recognition goes to Corporate partners Rodica Manea and Horea Popescu for their strategic input on the transaction, to Mircea Ciuta (Capital Markets), Elena Andrei (Corporate); Claudia Nagy (Competition) and Vlad Dorneanu (Competition) who advised on the Romanian regulatory filings, and last but not least, to Blazej Zagorski (CMS Poland).

Additional support was provided by Nevena Radlova and Anna-Maria Spasova (CMS Bulgaria) on the Bulgarian regulatory filings.

Advice on Moldovan regulatory aspects was provided by Ana Galus and Valeria Popa (Turcan Cazac law firm).

Advice on Cypriot regulatory and governance aspects was provided by Marcos Georgiades and George Demetriou (Georgiades & Pelides law firm)