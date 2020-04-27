CMS Romania promotes Head of Real Estate and Construction to partner

CMS Romania announces that Roxana Fratila has been promoted to partner, as of 1 May 2020. Roxana is Head of the Real Estate and Construction practice at CMS Bucharest and is the firm’s eighth local partner.

Gabriel Sidere, managing partner of CMS Romania, comments: “I would like to congratulate Roxana on this this important professional milestone – we are delighted to welcome her to the partnership. Roxana’s appointment reflects her great contribution to the firm and its real estate practice – she represents the high standards of our CMS community and will help support the growth of our office in Bucharest. CMS’ presence in multi-jurisdictional projects remains unparalleled in the market and we are proud to bring together such diverse group of lawyers from different markets, with different practice specialties, who all share the same values.”

With over 18 years of experience, Roxana specialises in real estate and construction law, including advising investors and developers in the sector of office buildings, retail and industrial logistics, as well as high-credit tenants with an international profile. In recent years, she has been involved in some of the largest real estate transactions in Romania, having coordinated several due diligence investigations, real estate acquisitions, construction agreements, joint venture agreements, design agreements, office premises lease agreements and project finance agreements. Roxana is an active member of pan-regional industry sector working groups, including the CEE Hotels and Leisure group as well as the CMS Energy group.

“It is an honour to be promoted to partner at CMS Romania. I am delighted to work with such extraordinary clients and colleagues – together, we are a strong and dynamic team, capable of successfully managing even the most sophisticated and complex projects. Our team is committed to supporting our clients and providing the best quality legal services during the challenging macro-economic context in which we find ourselves”, said Roxana Fratila.

During her career, Roxana Fratila has advised a broad range of clients on acquisitions and financings of real estate projects, both in Romania and in the CEE region. She has also assisted many investors and developers in various industrial sectors, including energy, natural resources and farming. In this year’s issue of Legal 500 EMEA, the prestigious legal international publication, Roxana Fratila is described as “a strong, professional lawyer, very effective in the assessment and mitigation of legal risks within the real estate transactions she coordinates.”

CMS has been practicing in CEE for 30 years and active in Romania for over 20 years, where its Bucharest office is the largest international law firm in the country. As the fifth-largest law firm in the world, with 1,100 partners and over 4,800 lawyers in 41 countries, CMS is a dynamic organisation focused on continuous development. CMS’ strength lies not only in its size but also in its expertise and innovation, as well as the development of top practices in international sectors.