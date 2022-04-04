CMS to relocate its Bucharest office to One Tower

On 11 April 2022, international law firm CMS will move into its new Bucharest office in One Tower, a class A office building that is part of the multifunctional development One Floreasca City, one of the largest urban regeneration projects in the central area of Bucharest.

Horea Popescu, Managing Partner of CMS Romania, comments: “This move represents an exciting milestone for our Bucharest team. When planning the relocation, choosing a premium location in the centre of Bucharest that meets the highest standard of design and services was a priority for us, One Tower being known for its focus on sustainability and user-wellbeing. This new space meets CMS’s vision as a future facing law firm and will further support the firm’s strong and collaborative culture. Following the implementation of a modern design concept, what our people and clients will find here is not just a workplace, but a space for developing and nurturing relationships within the team and with our clients.”

The firm’s new Bucharest address is: One Tower, 165 Calea Floreasca, 12th – 14th floors, District 1, 014459 Bucharest, Romania.