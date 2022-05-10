Coca-Cola HBC Romania appointed new Sales Director

Marko Andrić has been appointed Sales Director of Coca-Cola HBC Romania since April. In the new role, Marko Andrić becomes a member of the Senior Management team of Coca-Cola HBC Romania, the leader of the local beverage industry and will coordinate a sales team of approximately 700 people, responsible for the relationship with the company’s 100,000 customers.

Prior to joining the Romanian team, from 2019 until the end of March 2022, Marko was Sales Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Bulgaria, where he played a key role in consolidating the performance of the sales department and diversifying the company’s portfolio. Marko has extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, in various markets in Central and Eastern Europe, holding international positions in Austria and Romania.

“I warmly welcome Marko to the Coca-Cola HBC Romania family. Marko is a leader with broad experience, focused on delivering outstanding results with passion and energy. That’s why I am confident that the sales department will continue to perform exceptionally well.” – Jovan Radosavljevic, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

”I joined the Romanian team with great enthusiasm, and we have already started working on the implementation of important projects. I am delighted with the energy of my new colleagues and appreciate the professionalism of the partners in the entire value chain of the Coca-Cola System in Romania,” said Marko Andrić, Sales Director, Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

Marko Andrić is a graduate of the University of Belgrade with a degree in Psychology and an MBA from IEDC – Bled School of Management.