Code of Talent raises a 1.7 million euros Series A equity financing round

Code of Talent successfully raises a 1.7 million euros Series A equity financing round, having CATALYST ROMANIA FUND II as lead investor of the round and with the participation of existing investors, ROCA-X and SeedBlink.

Catalyst Romania Fund II, one of the most important venture capital funds in the region, joins Code of Talent in its internationalization efforts and confirms again its position as a key enabler of the Romanian technology startup ecosystem.

The Catalyst investment supports the launch of the new generation Code of Talent platform, incorporating advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies.

„From the first contact with the Company we were impressed by the strong understanding of the Learning & Development segment and the motivation of the founders, as well as by the complexity of the platform, with gamification and collaborative learning facilities already successfully implemented by corporations or training companies in Romania and many other countries. We are convinced that, supported by the Catalyst Romania Fund II investment, Code of Talent will accelerate its international expansion and become one of the leading micro-learning technology platforms in Europe “, says Alin Stanciu, Catalyst Romania Partner.

Code of Talent is a solution dedicated to employee training, where any type of content e.g., course materials, textbooks, procedures, etc. as well as business programs e.g., sales campaigns, employee programs, product launches, etc. can be turned into learning paths and application paths based on micro-tasks, or microlearning. These micro-tasks, which can be solved from the desktop or from the mobile phone, in about 3 to 7 minutes, are thus integrated in the daily participant lifes, helping them to learn effortlessly, and in a shorter timeframe.

The concept of microlearning is based on ample scientific evidence showing that people assimilate information easier and better if delivered in small chunks and if they receive swift feedback from the trainer or manager. Even better results are obtained if they exchange ideas and experiences within a community. As such, microlearning is best suited for clearly defined business processes combining the need for learning or knowledge transfer with the need for applying it in practice.

Code of Talent vision: transforming the way training adapts to the new work reality and accelerating global expansion in 2022.

“This Series A investment round is of strategic importance for accelerating the global expansion of Code of Talent. That is why we are happy to have Catalyst Romania as a partner for the added value we are counting on, given the experience and competence of their team. In 2022, we aim to expand our presence in key markets, increase the number of strategic partnerships and add new clients to the Code of Talent portfolio, along with major existing clients such as Coca-Cola Japan, Bosch, Porsche, National Bank of Greece, BAT, Banca Transilvania, OTP Bank, Door Training International and many others,” said Vlad Grigoriu, co-Founder and CEO, Code of Talent.

Continuous innovation supported by fast growth rate

Starting with Q1 2022, in full synergy with the latest trends in the learning & development market, Code of Talent will start integrating new technologies in the microlearning platform to help users – trainers, human resources managers, L&D specialists – to generate automated learning paths based on client content alone. At the same time, machine learning modules will be implemented to maximize learners’ training programs experience and efficiency. In retrospect, the year 2021 was marked by a continuous increase in the number of users, reaching already 100,000, as well as international expansion, the platform being available today in no less than 18 languages.

Code of Talent is internationally recognized and has won numerous awards, such as: TOP LMS for Microlearning of the eLearning Industry or Top LXP – Learning Experience Platforms – to follow in 2021, by the Training Industry.