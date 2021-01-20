Codecool announces first partner companies in Romania  

The first graduates of the Codecool Full Stack Developer course have already started working. „A year ago we found out that Romania has an annual deficit of over 15,000 IT specialists and the academic environment does not cover the real needs of the labor market. There are 9,500 graduates annually from private and state universities, according to the study conducted by Codecool, together with Brainspotting. So we have now, after the first year of activity in Romania, the first graduates recruited by companies who have understood that alternative forms of training are sustainable and can help the continued growth of the IT field in Romania. The fact that these companies have trusted our method of education and the results we have when it comes to training future employees, only confirms that we are on the right track,” says Claudia Tamași, Country Manager Codecool Romania.

Zitec, leader on the IT & Digital Marketing market in Romania, with offices in Bucharest and Brașov, specialized in the development of business solutions, customized technological services and products, mobile applications, blockchain, as well as digital marketing services is one of the first companies to have recruited graduates of the first generation of Codecool alumni. „We ended the year 2020 showing a growth, with a turnover of 10 million EUR, which meant a simultaneous increase of the team by more than 30%. In a labor market anyway insufficiently developed for the needs of Romanian companies and strongly influenced by the pandemic situation, attracting new colleagues proved to be a bigger challenge than ever. One of the solutions we found was the partnership with Codecool, where we want to recruit new colleagues to join and fit the Zitec team both technically and in terms of soft skills,” says Florentina Greger, Head of Human Resources Zitec.

Ana Maria Vișan, Brand Manager, Eturia, adds: „pragmatism and warmth, this is how I would define our collaboration with the Codecool team. Beyond the business model that is innovative for the Romanian market, at Codecool we found people passionate and dedicated about offering us the optimal solution.” Eturia is the first travel agency in the country specialized in personalized exotic vacations.

The main mission of the Codecool programming school, which was set up through private equity funds in Hungary, is to reinvent the IT education process and fill the current and future shortage of professionals through its unique, practice-oriented training program. The company offers intensive programming courses of 12 plus 6 months or short courses of 5 months, which take place exclusively online during the pandemic. Codecool is present in Bucharest, Budapest, Miskolc, Krakow and Warsaw.

The main advantage of the Full Stack Developer course offered by Codecool is the guarantee of a job after graduation, within the partner companies. In addition, the payment of taxes can be made after employment, either in full or in installments. Moreover, in addition to technical knowledge, students also develop their soft skills, which companies place great emphasis on in the recruitment process.