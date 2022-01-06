Codecool launches Coder Social – NGOs can register to receive new digital tools

Codecool programming school launched the Coder Social program for projects that are bringing a change for the better and aims to equip 3 NGOs with the digital tools they need to carry out their initiatives. Registrations are made online until January 15 and the students and alumni of the school, codecoolers, will work pro bono and use their programming skills so that the winning projects take shape online. The pilot project is part of Codecool’s strategy to become actively involved in the digitization process.

Codecool developed the #CoderSocial pilot project for NGOs that need help when it comes to online presence. The aim of the campaign is to equip 3 winning projects with digital tools that will bring them closer to their communities, such as websites or applications, which are part of the digital routine of many users.

Registrations are made online until January 15 and Codecool offers a dedicated team for each of the 3 finalist organizations. The call for projects is addressed to NGOs in Bucharest in all fields of activity – social integration, environment, health, education, culture and more. Those who will carry out the projects from start to finish are the graduates of the programming school, who will put into practice their technical and creative skills and team coordination to successfully complete the project, and each team will be guided by an experienced Codecool mentor.

“We are glad to have ended 2021, which has not been without challenges and opportunities, with such an initiative to support non-governmental organizations that are fighting to make a difference. We offer our support doing what we know best – coding.

Involvement, solidarity, empathy, are values ​​that guide us in the school’s activity. Thus, we launched a series of pilot campaigns through which we offer scholarships for our courses for women who want to learn programming, and now we turn our attention to civil society “, said Claudia Tamași, country manager of Codecood Romania.

The project is part of Codecool’s strategy to play an active role in making progress happen for the community it’s a part of, by reducing gender gaps in IT and supporting digitalization. Last year, the programming school launched the Coder Girl scholarship program at European level, urging women to choose programming as a training or reconversion option. The program was implemented in Romania and other Eastern European countries where the school is present, and the scholarships were accompanied by the guarantee of an IT job.

NGOs from Bucharest can register their project on the page of the Social Coder campaign by filling in the form. In addition to basic information about the organization, you need to include details about the project you want to develop with Codecool – the beneficiaries, the purpose, the change it brings, and any other details that can make the project stand out.

The three winning projects will be announced in 2022, and during this year the pro bono development of the materials by the Codecool team will begin.