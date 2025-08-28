Colliers: Just 1% of Gen Z in Romania See Remote Work as Key

Gen Z is not rejecting the office, they are calling for a deep redefinition of it. For young professionals in Romania, the workplace is no longer just a functional environment, but one that must provide real learning opportunities, authentic connections, and a sense of belonging, according to Colliers consultants.

Born between 1997 and 2012, young people from Generation Z are entering the labor market with slightly different priorities compared to previous generations. For them, work does not mean just a salary, but a purpose that matters. According to a study conducted by Alexandru Ioan Cuza University, 67% of these young people place work–life balance first, while 66% want a fair income. In contrast, only 1% say that working exclusively remotely truly motivates them. For this generation, the office must offer what working from home cannot: a sense of belonging, opportunities for personal development, and authentic human connections.

A recent Gallup survey shows that in other countries as well, Generation Z thinks in a somewhat similar way; only 23% of young people said they would prefer a fully remote job, the lowest percentage among all age groups. The study’s authors explain this through two main factors: first, Gen Z appears to be the most affected by the sense of loneliness when working extensively from home; second, the lack of face-to-face interaction with colleagues compared to being in the office. At the same time, flexibility remains a key factor for young people who prefer hybrid work: they want to be in the office, but also to choose their own days, making the most of the time spent there.

For Generation Z, known for their digital fluency and strong values, flexibility is no longer a perk, it’s a baseline condition. What truly makes the difference is an employer who creates an environment where people feel valued, supported, and part of a meaningful direction. They seek merit-based recognition, constructive feedback, and real opportunities for growth. Leadership and organizational culture have become more important than design itself, as an attractive office is no longer enough if it comes with weak management..

“Generation Z is an important ally of the modern workplace. They are not avoiding work, they want it to have purpose and create value. They don’t challenge the rules for the sake of change, but because they want to improve them. Through these expectations, companies have the chance to build healthier, more united, and future-oriented teams, based on trust, honesty, and strong values”, explains George Didoiu, Director | Tenant Services, Office 360 at Colliers.

Young professionals from this generation welcome the perks and the spectacular office, but they also seek a deeper sense of meaning and belonging. What matters to them are authentic relationships with leaders, an inclusive environment, recognition of good work, and a clear career direction. In a professional context where traditional hierarchies still dominate, these expectations may seem demanding, but in fact, they reflect the natural need to bring more human values into the workplace.

Colliers consultants encourage organizations to rethink the office as a catalyst for growth, continuous innovation, and a genuine sense of belonging. As hybrid work becomes the norm, the most resilient and attractive employers will be those who create environments that support flexibility, encourage learning, and strengthen human connections. Generation Z is not rejecting the office, it is helping it evolve into a meaningful, future-ready space.

“Young people from Generation Z no longer see the workplace as just a step in their career, but as a space where they can build lasting relationships and a coherent professional path. This generation values stability, predictability, and a context where leadership is active and cultural promises are reflected in reality. They expect not just flexibility, but a clear direction and concrete opportunities for growth. For employers, this is an opportunity to become true partners in the professional journey of the new generation”, concludes George Didoiu.

According to data from INS and Eurostat, employment rates among Generation Z vary by age group. For those aged 20 – 24, the labor force participation rate is around 40%, with many inactive due to studies. For the 25 – 29 age group, which largely overlaps with Generation Z, the participation rate reaches 77%, slightly lower than other age categories, but still well below the EU average of 84%, and the second-lowest value in the Union. This situation highlights the urgent need for public policies that can attract more young people into the education system and subsequently into the labor market.