Colosseum Mall inaugurated on March 24

The investment in this stage of development reaches EUR 30 million.

The total GLA reaches 53,500 sqm

In the current geopolitical context, Colosseum Mall is donating the marketing budget initially allocated to the launch events to the Romanian Red Cross, in order to support the “Humanity has no borders” campaign.



On 24th of March, Colosseum Mall officially opens to the general public, the new building with the assigned commercial spaces, marking on this occasion the completion of Bucharest’s most important retail development in the recent years.

Dozens of local and international famous brands are welcoming their customers with the latest concepts of stores and restaurants in the North-West Bucharest, an area where the residential segment has been developing at an accelerated pace in recent years.

Mihai Dinu, General Manager Colosseum Mall: “I am pleased to publicly announce the inauguration of Colosseum Mall and of the new shopping spaces which are long expected by our customers. The whole team put a lot of passion and effort into this project and we are glad that we managed to bring in the stores already present in the location, the new important brands which well-known at the local and international level. We have achieved this development in a difficult period, marked by the effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the unpredictable geopolitical context, but we are optimistic about the success and the role that Colosseum Mall will have on the retail market in Bucharest. As the responsible actions are part of the company’s values, we decided to donate the budget initially allocated to the inauguration marketing activities, to Red Cross Romania, in order to contribute to the volunteer activities whose aim is to help vulnerable people. “

In the next 12 months, Colosseum Mall will host Happy Cinema multiplex with 7 high-end projection rooms, a clinic with medical services, as well as a series of other fashion brands and accessories.

The inauguration of Colosseum Mall will also generate a considerable number of jobs. In addition, the developer is pursuing its planned business objectives and will develop other projects, such as the first drive-thru concept in the location and the construction of the first residential project