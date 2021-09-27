Comarket platform raises new funding of 150,000 euros from a group of business angels and quickens development plans

Comarket, a centralized SaaS and B2B marketplace addressed to the hospitality industry, raises a new investment of 150,000 euros from a group of business angels, including Iulian Circiumaru, an active investor in several entrepreneurial ventures, and will accelerate development plans in the local market. In the new round, TZA Investors, an investment vehicle controlled by the founders of Țuca Zbârcea & Asociații, has increased its initial investment. The founders of Comarket are in advanced talks with international investors for additional financing of 150,000 euros.

In the start-up phase, Comarket raised an initial investment totaling 150,000 euros from TZA Investors and a group of individual investors who participated in the crowdfunding campaign conducted by Seedblink. Following the new investment, the value of Comarket has reached the threshold of 1.5 million euros. After the third round of financing of 150,000 euros in the pre-seed campaign, the company’s value will exceed 2 million euros.

“The new investment validates our business model. It shows that our projections of the platform and the business scalability were as realistic as possible. Currently, there are all the premises to be met. In the short term, we want to attract complementary international financing together with more investors and then expand our platform through new partnerships with suppliers, local producers, and national and international integrators “, said Florin Maxim, CEO, and co-founder of Comarket .

The amounts attracted in the last financing round will be invested in digitizing the procurement process for more than 500 HoReCa businesses by integrating their supplier networks and creating mini-order ecosystems. At the same time, by the end of the year, the aim is to implement a central purchasing center through which small and medium-sized market players will have access to much better prices from suppliers and producers.

The Comarket marketplace will enter the next stage of development. The product offer will be carefully checked and selected for price and relevance for hospitality players, following some 10,000 items available to order nationally. And with free delivery at the beginning of 2022. Currently, Comarket has over 6,000 items in its portfolio.

One of the priorities of the Comarket team is the integration of local producers in the platform, and the main challenge is to solve the dysfunctions they face in terms of logistics and marketing authorizations. In this regard, Comarket is preparing to develop new partnerships with national integrators to create a HoReCa entry kit for any local manufacturer, so that their products are available nationwide.

The Comarket platform offers a fast and efficient solution for managing the purchasing activity within an HoReCa business, offering a modern alternative to traditional methods (visiting the field agent on location, placing orders via SMS, Whatsapp, or phone, etc.). In addition, the platform automates a process that is repeated almost daily, providing users with data on order history, centralization, and logistical details.