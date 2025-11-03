Automated systems based on artificial intelligence (AI), the overwhelming use of mobile devices and communications, the decrease in employee engagement, the increasing incidence of extreme weather events and new regulations outline the trends for 2026 for the communication and PR industry in Romania.

According to an analysis by V+O Communication, affiliated with the global communications network SEC Newgate, the impact of using AI-based systems represents a leap in the depth and speed of knowledge acquisition like that of 30 years ago, when the advent of the internet changed has the way we research.

AI searches will become mainstream and will largely replace Google search. Consumers will increasingly ask AI tools for summaries and reviews, recommendations and credentials. As a result, brand perception will increasingly be influenced by aggregated narratives, not just online news, posts, and disparate content, as AI-powered search tools aggregate public sentiment, reviews, news coverage, and social media into single results. PR messages that are not easily discoverable and “AI-readable” may never reach their audiences.

Real-time brand reputation management, through sentiment analysis with AI, will become commonplace and replace the current human-monitoring paradigm, providing ready-to-use responses in minutes, which is particularly useful for identifying issues before they take hold and become full-blown crises. Human experience and intuition remain essential for interpreting AI-generated insights.

Authenticity and transparency as currencies: In a world of “fake news” and polished communication, audiences are looking for authentic stories and brands. The PR of the future will place even greater emphasis on creating narratives that reflect the organization’s true values, on open communication, even in crisis situations, building long-term trust, and on demonstrating commitment through tangible actions.

The Influence of Micro and Nano-Influencers: While mainstream influencers remain important, micro media will grow in 2026, populating YouTube with serious podcasts on almost any topic possible, with relevant audiences that make them seem like a more dynamic and flexible alternative. The authenticity and trust between these influencers and their communities become a valuable asset for targeted and credible PR campaigns.

The prevention and management of communication crises is taking a new level, with the help of AI, which can help companies include in their crisis preparedness scenarios incidents generated by meteorological phenomena (heat waves and chronic droughts, interrupted by torrential rains and violent storms), which can directly or indirectly threaten both human resources and movable and immovable assets.

PR specialists will have to learn to navigate social and ideological polarizations. We live in an era of “echo chambers” and information bubbles, where individuals are predominantly exposed to information that confirms their own beliefs, thus amplifying divisions. Social networks, in particular, have transformed the way people perceive reality and interact with brands, making it possible for a single statement or action to be interpreted in different ways by large segments of the public.

“Today’s PR specialist must be a sociologist, a psychologist, an expert in strategic communication to develop their ability to build communication bridges and facilitate mutual understanding,” explains Loredana Visa, General Manager of V+O Communication.

Internal communications will become mobile-first as more employees are avid users of mobile messaging apps over email. In fact, Gen Z workers actively dislike email, with 40% saying that email restricts their ability to express themselves at work. Internal communications need to “reach people where they are,” and that increasingly means on smartphones, tablets, and mobile apps, as mobile-first features (mobile apps, mobile-native communication) are part of the evolving digital experience for employees, especially Gen Z, who will make up about 30% of the workforce by 2030.

Companies will also increasingly need to consider sustainability as part of their business strategy. Sustainability will mean an immediate financial effort that will impact profitability, but with medium- and long-term gains. Under pressure from activists, companies will gradually reposition their product lifecycles towards a 3R model – “Repair, Reuse, Recycle”. On the other hand, speaking of activism, there is also a growing phenomenon – CEO Activism – in which senior business leaders speak publicly about social issues that are not necessarily directly related to the company’s core operations, but can be linked to broader ESG issues and consumer and employee expectations of companies.

Sustainable events from “could be” to “must” Sustainability is more than a concept in BTL as well. In 2026, supporting green initiatives will ensure that corporate events resonate with audiences and participants who value ethical and meaningful engagement. Event organizers will, for example, adopt production solutions that include green materials, choose energy-efficient venues and invite speakers to events with diversity and social inclusion criteria in mind. By integrating these practices, they will differentiate events, elevate the brand, and inspire broader changes in the industry.