Companies’ budget for team experiences ranges from EUR 75 to EUR 450/employee

The number of orders registered by Complice.ron the first 9 months of the year increased by 137% compared to the same period last year, and their average value is around 338 euros, an increase of 16% compared to 2021. At the B2C level the average order is 136 euros, while in the B2B segment it is 2,150 euros. The positive dynamic generated 2.75 times increase in turnover compared to last year, reaching 244,000 euros for the first 9 months of the year

In the top of the most popular individual experiences during the mentioned period were adrenaline experiences – paraglider flights, hang gliders, light or aerobatic airplanes -, driving experiences – especially off-road experiences, those with mini racing cars on the city streets or with super powerful cars on speed circuits – or the experiences in the relaxation area, such as SPA sessions, yoga, personal development workshops.

Regarding group experiences, treasure hunt experiences in cities, parks or forests, activities to build objects or concrete things, blending workshops or private tastings, all with the objective of bringing teams together, were very often requested by companies.

Most requests for team experiences and individual prizes and rewards came from companies in the IT, retail, banking or creative industries.

FlexiBox packages, preferred by companies

In the corporate environment, in the first 9 months, the most requested were the outdoor activities aimed at creating the context for people to see and get to know each other in person, to communicate, to cooperate, to enjoy time and experiences together. When a company wanted an individual experience, to reward the efforts or results of an employee, client or partner, we made a profile and offered some proposals within the given budget, after which we made sure that the experience offered was impactful. And from the feedback of our customers, the individual or team experiences have a visible and immediate impact on them, on their well-being, engagement and productivity, stated Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

However, FlexiBox packages remain at the top of corporate customers’ preferences – which can even contain dozens of experiences from various categories (adrenaline, gourmet, relaxation, travel, etc.) in a predefined budget, with the recipient choosing their favorite experience. In the first 9 months of the year, FlexiBox packages generated 40% of the total corporate orders with individual experiences, with an average order of 600 euros.

The budget allocated to the awards: 80-200 euros/employee

Following the upward trend of the last months, to which is added the need and desire of companies to reward employees through impact initiatives, for the end of the year the company is counting on increasing the demand for experiences in the B2B segment. Therefore, the demand for year-end corporate events (such as team meetings, Christmas parties, experiential team-buildings) or for various individual experiences (used as reward & recognition tools) is increasing, standing at a significantly higher level compared to previous years.

For local events, including Christmas parties, estimates show a budget allocated per employee of 75 – 150 euros, going up to 450 euros in the case of events that involve travel outside the city, events that have been almost completely absent in the last two years. In the case of prizes and rewards, the estimated budget is between 80-200 euros.

With the lifting of restrictions, even if the return to the office was only partial, most companies resumed team-building, smaller or larger offline events – trends that are also reflected in our numbers. In the first 9 months of the year, in the corporate segment, almost all requests for reward & recognition programs were for offline experiences. And for us, the change in consumer behavior had a positive impact not only in the number and average value of orders, but also in the degree of customer recurrence, states Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.