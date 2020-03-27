Companies give further help in the fight against coronavirus in Romania

Red Cross Romania has announced the acquisition of 1 million medical protective masks, which reached the red Cross’ main warehouse and have been distributed to the following institutions: the Romanian Defence Ministry, the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, the Customs Police, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Gendarmerie, the General Inspectorate or Immigration, the National Agency for Fiscal Administration and to all subsidiaries of the Red Cross in Romania.

The masks will serve to the staff of these institutions and to the volunteers who have direct contact with the people affected by COVID-19.

The value of the acquisition is EUR 794,000 and was supported by donations from several local companies.

Enel supply and distribution companies in Romania has donated 100,000 euros to the Emergency Fund of Romania. The sum will be used to purchase necessary medical materials and equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

The donation will be made through the Asociația pentru Relații Comunitare, who created the Emergency Fund. The Fund was created by several NGOs in order to help coordinate and cover local medical needs with available resources and to offer direct financial support to urgent ones, focusing on three main needs for which intervention requires urgent purchases: testing kits, protection equipment for medical personnel (medical masks, goggles, protective suits) and ventilation equipment. The decisions within the Emergency Fund are taken together with organizations campaigning for the provision of hospitals at national and local level,

This is not the first donation of Enel Romania for fighting against COVID-19. This week, its supply and electricity distribution companies have donated 100,000 euros to support the activity of Institutul Național de Boli Infecțioase – Prof. Dr. Matei Balş. The amount will be used for medical equipment necessary for the prevention and control the spread of the virus.

Coca-Cola Romania and Coca-Cola HBC Romania have donated EUR 100,000 to the Romanian Red Cross. the funds will be used to buy medical equipment and materials need this period to prevent the spread of Coronavirus: protective masks, soap, hand sanitiser, wet wipes and other hygiene products. The materials are destined to the hospitals and quarantine centres in Romania. Coca -Cola Romania also donated drinks worth EUR 100,000.

The Regina Maria Social Innovations Foundation has announced the acquisition of a mechanical ventilator device worth EUR 37,000, to be installed at the intensive care unit of the Matei Bals National Institute for Infectious Diseases in Bucharest. The acquisition is made following donations by doctors Ileana Penea (general manager MediaMed Publicis) and doctor Wargha Enayati (President of the Regina Maria Social Innovations Foundation).

The funds were raised through contributions to the Necessity Fund last week. Other contributors to this fund: Kaufland Romania, Romanian Business Consult (RBC), Asociatia The Social Incubator in partnership with Nepi Rockcastle, Terapia S.A., Schneider Electric, Ejot si Radox, but also smaller companieslike Esmed, Traun, Electroproject, IVA Bestal, AGC Flat Glass Romania.

Yeast factory Rompak Pascani has also joined the public actions to endorse the medical staff and the Romanian hospitals in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The company has thus donated RON 100,000 to “Sfânta Parascheva” Hospital for Infectious Diseases in Iasi in order to buy protective masks and jumpsuits, as well as quick tests. The yeast producer has signed a sponsorship contract with Casa Share House in Iasi.

The Rompack plant is part of Pak Group Turkey, a world yeast producer. The most known product is Pakmaya yeast.

EY Romania is offering EUR 70,000 for the countering of COVID-19 effects in Romania through the actions run by the Red Cross, the Association for Community Relations (ARC) and through direct partnerships with other companies.

In a first stage, EUR 25,000 will be allotted to the national fundraising campaign “Romania Saves Romania” initiated by the Red Cross Romania, to support the social categories affected by the pandemic with basic foodstuff and hygiene products.

Other EUR 20,000 will be directed to the Emergency Fund of ARC Romania destined to equipping Romanian hospitals with the necessary devices. The priorities of this fund is to purchase testing devices, protective suits for the medical staff and to increase the number of respirators.

Another EY Romania project, worth EUR 25,000, is to support the activity of the doctors, nurses and orderlies fighting in the front line against the coronavirus.

Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Sabon Romania, in partnership with The Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania is donating beauty&care products to communities from underprivileged backgrounds, by giving children and elderly a chance for a proper hygiene, which is mandatory during this time.

At the same time, Sabon called on more brands to join the Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Soaps donated by Sabon will reach these categories of people in the upcoming days, helping them to get protection against the fearful virus”, said Ioana Petrea, The Royal Foundation Margareta of Romania Fundraising and Communication Manager.

“I am sure that together we can help, while social distancing is a measure that we all ought to respect'” said in her turn Adina Lupașcu, Marketing Manager Sabon Romania.