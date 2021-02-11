Companies used only 20% of the amounts they budgeted for training in 2020, study says

Digital Stack, the division of the Informal School of IT group, destined for the alternative education segment in the B2B sphere, relies on a return of companies’ investments in staff training in the context in which companies used only 20 % of the amounts they budgeted, focusing strictly on IT and digitization courses related to their core business.

Digital Stack is a division launched in September last year as a spin-off of the Informal IT School, one of the essential informal education brands in the IT field in Romania, with over seven years of experience.

“We estimate that the training budgets of IT companies will increase significantly compared to 2020, the companies focusing on critical areas for their business, on eminently technical aspects, such as programming courses, cybersecurity or Linux administration, DEVOPS. I expect that their interest in soft skills trainings will continue to be reduced because they are not “critical” “, says Mihai Talpoș, managing partner of the Informal School of IT.

Digital Stack’s management objectives for 2021 aim to turn around 180,000 euros and increase the number of customers by 50%, especially of companies with over 100 employees. At the moment, Digital Stack’s customers come mainly from industries such as IT, banking, insurance, e-commerce, and pharma.

The Digital Stack Division differentiates itself from other alternative education programs on the market by dedicated end-2-end tech skill development learning programs and careful evaluations for companies throughout the courses.

There are requests for classes in artificial intelligence, machine learning, RPA, cybersecurity.

“In 2021, companies will place more and more emphasis on automation and robotization of work processes, in areas such as production or automotive. It will also increase the adoption of RPA (robotic process automation – software robots) in areas such as banking, insurance, leasing, retail, and e-commerce. We will see more and more projects involving artificial intelligence and machine learning. All these changes will require increasing the skills of employees and special learning programs for them. Another significant trend is the opening of opportunities for the national or global workforce “, says Carmen Ciulacu, managing partner, Digital Stack.

In general, companies’ budgets for IT courses are between 500-1,500 euros per year / per employee.

The most requested Digital Stack courses were databases – SQL, business analysis, and programming (Java, Python). If in the upskilling segment, the automation and robotization of tasks are highly sought after processes, specifically on the reskilling side, Digital Stack considers that companies will purchase for their employee’s programming courses (Java, Javascript, Python, C #) and mobile applications (Android, IoS, Flutter).

Since the beginning of the activity, in September last year, the Digital Stack division has prepared the companies to serve over 500 students. Digital Stack programs are conducted in small groups and are carefully tailored to the specific needs of companies.