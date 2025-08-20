6 in 10 Romanians Seek Greater Employer Support

In a period marked by social and economic tensions, most employees in Romania want to grow more and faster both professionally and personally. Nearly 60% believe that employers could make greater efforts to support their development, according to a Genesis Property survey conducted in the first half of 2025 on a nationally representative sample of 1,012 respondents.

At the same time, nearly half of Romanian employees want performance-based bonuses, while others would like more benefits to help them progress personally, after a period in which costs have risen rapidly, often outpacing salary growth.

“People want environments and spaces where they can grow in every way. Professional development today goes hand in hand with personal growth, because we can no longer separate who we are at the office from who we are in everyday life. When organizational culture creates room for learning, reflection, and authenticity, people don’t just stay – they grow, contribute, and become part of a shared story. True progress, of course, comes from training and achieving goals, but also from the courage to be yourself in a supportive environment”, said Elena Panait, Head of Leasing & ComYunitY.

Over 40% of employees say their employer should offer more time off to better support personal growth, while nearly a third believe they should have access to services not directly related to the job, such as massage or psychotherapy.

In addition, more than 80% of employees emphasized that the office is important or very important in their professional growth, a clear sign that workplaces remain essential in people’s eyes. This comes in a context where over two-thirds of employees say their job is motivating enough, but most point out that there is still room for improvement.

When it comes to organizational culture, the aspects that contribute most to increased motivation are the recognition and reward of performance (60% of respondents), while nearly 40% believe that support for work-life balance is essential.

In the long term, Genesis Property aims to complete the final stage of YUNITY Park, a visionary campus designed by Liviu Tudor. The first two completed stages have attracted investments of over €30 million. The next stage, called the Innovation Center, is set to be inaugurated following an additional €20 million investment.

The survey, conducted by Genesis Property, explored people’s desires for achieving a better balance between personal and professional life. It was carried out in April-May 2025 at the national level via the iVox platform, on a total sample of 1,012 internet users in Romania. Over 45% of participants were female, and nearly 46% had a net monthly income of more than 5,000 lei.