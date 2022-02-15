81% of companies in Romania plan to increase their salaries in 2022

The labor market is facing a real paradox at the moment: 81% of companies plan to increase their salaries in 2022, although they say that the level of candidates is low and that the latter have too high salary demands.

Over 25% of talented employers say that the main challenge they face at the moment is the poor training of job applicants, according to the latest eJobs survey. At the same time, 15.1% of respondents state that the salary demands of candidates are too high in relation to their level of experience. Other challenges that employers face at this time during recruitment are the lack of seriousness of those who do not appear for the interview, the fact that the applications they receive are not suitable for the roles they need to cover, but also the low number. of candidates versus available jobs.

To offset the shortage of talent, 8 out of 10 employers say they plan to increase salaries in 2022. Most of them (46.6%) have planned 10% higher salaries, 22.9% aim for 5% increases , and 7.6% of them will increase their salary budgets by less than 5 percent. However, a considerable number of employers expect substantial salary increases: 10.4% will increase their salaries by more than 15%, 9% of them by 20%, and 3.5% of employers will have higher salaries even by 25% this year.

“If in the first part of the pandemic, the stability of the employer had become the first criterion for candidates when they were looking for a new job, now, in a galloping talent shortage, we see that the salary has returned to the first place. 31% of companies even admit that they are the only ones who matter and that they fail to motivate them with other benefits. So we need complex recruitment strategies at the moment and, necessarily, adapted to the category of candidates that the company needs. We will see again a series of compromises on the labor market, but, this time, they will be from the employers “, said Roxana Drăghici, Head of Sales eJobs Romania.

Asked what job seekers want, in addition to a salary according to their needs, 41.3% of them said that there is still a growing interest in traditional extra-salary benefits (meal vouchers, subscription medical, access to sports centers). On the other hand, 31% of them say that salary is the only criterion by which candidates choose a job, which will lead to even higher than expected salary increases, as a quarter of respondents expect.

When it comes to compromises for ticking recruitment targets, 70% of employers say they are willing to hire inexperienced people to train internally. In fact, 36.5% of respondents mention that young people will be the most sought after candidates on the labor market this year. They will be followed by skilled workers, specialists, IT professionals, unskilled workers and managers.

In terms of the sectors that will bring out the most jobs in 2022, in the top, according to the eJobs Romania survey, are Sales, Production and Construction. Recruitment plans are even more ambitious. 45.3% of respondents said that this year they want to recruit less than 10 new colleagues, 37.4% between 10 and 50 people, and 17.3% over 50 employees.