Agra Asigurări launched the first platform dedicated to insurance brokers for issuing agricultural policies

Agra Asigurari, the company that introduced digitalization in the agricultural insurance sector, has announced the launch on the Romanian market of the platform dedicated to brokers for issuing agricultural policies. The program streamlines the insurance process, ensuring efficient customer management and a work process that eliminates 100% of documents in physical format.

With the launch of the new service, the company continues to implement its digitization plans in the agricultural insurance sector. Agra Asigurari has adapted to the brokers’ increasing need to access a digital platform with intuitive functions that fully support the sales process, allowing them to emit offers in the offline version.

“After implementing a digital damage assessment process, we pursue the digitization of sales procedures for the Romanian branch, offering our partners transparent access to agricultural insurance policies through the calculation program“, states Horia-Adrian Lupu, Director General Agra Insurance.

The main advantage of implementing a digital system for brokers is quick access to an insurance quote and document archive. Thus, brokers have access to a personalized dashboard that updates in real time. Here I can see all the offers issued, the number of active customers, and the policies under management, such as the approved claims and claim statements.

“For us, the education area is an important pylon and a decisive factor for performance. As we offer theoretical and practical training sessions for claim assessors when joining our team, we will periodically organize dedicated training for our sales partners regarding the new program. Thus, the brokers open to transit to a digital system can benefit from a training program to practice and acquire all the necessary knowledge before the actual platform enrollment“, explains Iulia Parapianu, Deputy Director of Agra Insurances.

At the same time, through the platform, a broker can issue several commercial offers to a client, after which he chooses the offer that best meets his needs. Afterward, the broker sends him the final proposal through the e-mail portal, and he can digitally sign the contract and insurance conditions.

After the customer signs the documents, the regional managers are alerted to approve the submission, saving the final documents into the Agra Asigurări database. Following the internal acceptance, the issued policy is available for both the broker and the client.

Last but not least, the tool synchronizes with the Agra Sat portal, a free service that provides farmers with satellite photographs of the crops’ evolution in the insured area.