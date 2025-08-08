East Grain’s Acquisition of Maragro Group Gets Approval
The Romanian Competition Council has approved the transaction through which East Grain SA intends to acquire the Maragro Group.
East Grain is part of the East Grain group, which operates in the agricultural sector, particularly in Romania, Hungary, and Serbia. In the Romanian market, the group is active in the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers, the purchase and sale of cereals and oilseeds, as well as the provision of logistics services.
The Maragro Group is also active in the agricultural sector, with its main activities including: agricultural production (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, ryegrass, soybeans, clover, and alfalfa), the production of rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower meal and oil, as well as the production, selection, and distribution of crop seeds.
Following its analysis, the Competition Council found that the operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.
The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002