East Grain’s Acquisition of Maragro Group Gets Approval

The Romanian Competition Council has approved the transaction through which East Grain SA intends to acquire the Maragro Group.

East Grain is part of the East Grain group, which operates in the agricultural sector, particularly in Romania, Hungary, and Serbia. In the Romanian market, the group is active in the distribution of agricultural inputs to farmers, the purchase and sale of cereals and oilseeds, as well as the provision of logistics services.

The Maragro Group is also active in the agricultural sector, with its main activities including: agricultural production (wheat, rapeseed, sunflower, ryegrass, soybeans, clover, and alfalfa), the production of rapeseed, soybean, and sunflower meal and oil, as well as the production, selection, and distribution of crop seeds.

Following its analysis, the Competition Council found that the operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it, and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment.

The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information.