Hortus FlowShow Romania 2022 in the Agronomie-Herastrau campus this weekend

Between May 5-8, 2022, you are expected at the 19th edition of the Bucharest Horticulture Days, an event organized annually by the Faculty of Horticulture, on the Agronomy-Herastrau campus, of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine in Bucharest.

The most beautiful spring event will take you on a journey into the world of horticulture through conferences, workshops, exhibitions and outdoor demonstrations. You will also have the opportunity to participate in hybrid presentations organized on the latest topics in horticulture.Together with our partners we aim to inspire visitors to live a more environmentally friendly, ecological and healthy life, through recycling and composting solutions for food and vegetable waste and by presenting the best solutions and horticultural products for home and garden.

Visitors will be also able to buy directly from the producers trees and fruit trees, flowers, ornamental plants, seeds, vegetable seedlings, as well as gardening tools, machinery, accessories for horticulture and traditional farm products.

This year’s edition of the Bucharest Horticulture Days event takes place under the symbol of the peony, in order to further support the initiative of the official proclamation of the Peony as the National Flower of Romania.

Starting with Thursday, May 5, we are waiting for you with us in this extraordinary journey in the world of horticulture in 59 Marasti Blvd., Bucharest, Sector 1, between 10:00 and 18:00.

The program is available here.