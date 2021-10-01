Over 150 varieties and hybrids of fruit, grapes and vegetables produced in Romania at the Bucharest Horticultural Autumn

The Faculty of Horticulture in Bucharest and the Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences is inviting you to the Bucharest Horticultural Autumn during September 30 and October 3. USAMV Resorts Bucharest – Research and Development Station for Viticulture and Fruit growing Pietroasa-Istrița and Research-Development Station Ferma Moara Domnească will exhibit the fruit of autumn together with the fiev major institutes in Romania – Research-Development Institute for Fruit Growing Pitești – Mărăcineni, Research-Development Institute for Viticulture and Winemaking Valea Călugărească, Research-Development Institute for Vegetable and Floriculture Vidra, Research-Development Institute for Industrialization and Marketing of Horticultural Products – Horting Bucharest, National Institute for Research and Development in Horticulture and Development for Horticulture and Development , as well as the Research-Development Station for Plant Culture on Sands from Dăbuleni.

For 4 days, the Faculty of Horticulture within USAMV Bucharest, together with the Academy of Agricultural and Forestry Sciences bring together producers, institutes and resorts with horticultural profile from Romania that present and offer for tasting numerous Romanian varieties and hybrids, as well as recently introduced varieties from abroad – apples, pears, plums, quinces, grapes, tomato varieties and hybrids.

A unique presence is represented by the new species of kiwi, Dobrogean dates / jujube, northern banana, persimmon, fig, sweet potato / sweet potato produced at the Faculty of Horticulture in Bucharest and at SCDCPN Dăbuleni. There will be also natural juices, artisanal ice cream and many other unique products, along with grape juice (new wine) and the only university wine in Romania, obtained at SCDVV Pietroasa, but also a wide range of plants, bulbs, gardening items.

Over 50 producers will display their products at this Harvest Day hosted in the Agronomy Campus near Herastrau Park (59 Mărăști Boulevard, Bucharest).