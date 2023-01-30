Romania asks for compensation from the EU for the losses suffered in agriculture amid Ukraine war

Romania and five other EU states want compensation for the damage they suffered due to the fact that cheap wheat from Ukraine, left on European territory, is affecting their own sales. They ask the European Commission for a quick solution and the export of Ukrainian wheat to its final destination, namely Africa.

In a document quoted by RFI, six EU states request European assistance in the business of wheat and cheap corn from Ukraine that entered the European market without respecting quality standards and disrupting competition. The document was drafted by Polish diplomats. It is also signed by Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and is presented at the meeting of EU agriculture ministers in Brussels on January 30.

The current situation is a consequence of the facilitation of imports from Ukraine to the EU, including the abolition of customs duties for one year, the document states. Although the mentioned states support the effort to help Ukraine in the face of the Russian aggressor, they draw attention to the fact that European grain producers are suffering unwanted consequences.

Urgent measures are called for because, the document says, European agriculture has already suffered other disruptions caused by this war, such as the increase in the price of fuel and fertilizers.

The six states demand not only a new instrument – a safety net – but also the return to EU aid coupled with production (abolished by the new Common Agricultural Policy), the strengthening of solidarity corridors (so that Ukrainian products reach their final destination, transiting only EU) as assistance to Ukraine that does not have an impact on the European internal market.