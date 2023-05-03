Romania bans wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed imports from Ukraine for one month

Romanian authorities announced the enforcing of some preventive measures for certain products of Ukrainian origin and thus will not allow, until June 5, the imports into Romania of wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed originating from Ukraine. The measures only concern contracts signed after the entry into force of the new provisions.

“The National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA) applies the new provisions of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/903 of May 2, 2023, introducing preventive measures regarding certain products originating in Ukraine, published in Official Journal of the European Union. Thus, ANSVSA will not allow imports into Romania of wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed originating in Ukraine, from the date of entry into force of the aforementioned Regulation, until June 5, 2023”, ANSVSA said in a press release on Wednesday.

According to the cited source, these measures only concern contracts signed after the entry into force of the new provisions and are applied until June 5. For the other types of products of non-animal origin, which are not subject to these new regulations, ANSVSA carries out controls for shipments originating from Ukraine at the Border Control Posts/Entry Points and at the final destination (grain warehouses, processing and marketing units) of these products.

Also, in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission regarding the support of transport routes for Ukraine, ANSVSA established new Entry Points, in the counties on the border with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, in order to streamline the official control act, in correlation with the number of transports cereal. ANSVSA adds that it will continue the verification actions and, together with the other responsible institutions, will collaborate to identify new measures aimed at making the transport of goods more efficient and fluid.

Five EU countries, including Romania, reached an agreement in principle with the European Commission last Friday, after almost two weeks of intense negotiations, to allow the transit outside their region of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain, announced the EU trade commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis.

The European Commission also decided to grant compensation of almost 30 million euros for Romanian farmers affected by grain imports from Ukraine, announced the Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea. More specifically, Romania will receive compensation for farmers in the amount of 29.7 million euros.