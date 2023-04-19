Romania considers suspending poultry imports from Ukraine, following the Hungarian model

PM Ciucă stated that measures are being analyzed that would also target chicken meat, oil or bee honey.”Whatever measure we take, we will respect the European Union Regulation and we will take it so as not to affect farmers in Romania“, said the Romanian PM.

PSD – the party that leads the Ministry of Agriculture, through Petre Daea – announced on Tuesday that it will demand in the governing coalition that the Government of Romania urgently issue a normative act for the temporary suspension of imports of agri-food products from Ukraine, at as did the other states that have a common border with this country.

Romanian Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, has scheduled a discussion with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mikola Solski today, about the measures in the crisis of cheap Ukrainian grains.

“I will categorically discuss the interest of my country, which I represented and I represent, the interest of the farmers I represented and I still represent, but we must take into account what we have to do from a legal point of view and here I have also done from a procedural point of view, because there are diplomatic channels, there are legal norms that we have to respect, and from this point of view I will be there in accordance with the interests of the country, but respecting all the rules, because we are in the Union European Union, and the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union establishes very clear rules. On the basis of this treaty on the functioning of the European Union, an association and association agreement was concluded with Ukraine regarding the commercial exchanges between the countries of the European Union and Ukraine”, Petre Daea, told B1 TV on Tuesday.

The European Union in May 2022 suspended for one year customs duties on all products imported from Ukraine and had organized itself to allow it to export its grain stocks after the closure of sea routes through the Black Sea, caused by the Russian invasion. Instead of a simple transit, however, the neighboring European states found that corn, wheat and sunflowers from Ukraine are accumulating on their territory due to logistical problems, which caused the prices of local products to drop, notes AFP.

Bulgaria joins countries suspending imports

The list of countries banning food imports from Ukraine grew on Wednesday after Bulgaria announced it would follow Slovakia, Poland and Hungary.

Bulgaria has imposed a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, with the exception of goods in transit, interim Prime Minister Galab Donev announced at the beginning of the government meeting, reports Radio Bulgaria today.

“Over the past year, Bulgaria has had large volumes of food left in the country, disrupting supply chains. If the trend persists or intensifies, there may be extremely serious consequences for Bulgarian business. We are forced to adopt this national measure because the European authorities are still considering an appropriate measure. We count on the fact that the EU will understand the positions of Bulgaria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. We remain in solidarity with Ukraine, but the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers will not contribute to its cause,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Donev said.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia have announced bans on grain and other food imports from Ukraine to protect their local agricultural sectors, according to Reuters. Farmers in Eastern European countries have complained that the influx of Ukrainian products has driven down prices and reduced their sales.