The Ministers of Agriculture of Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia demand the extension of restrictions on Ukrainian grains

The Minister of Agriculture, Petre Daea, announced on Monday that he sent a letter to the EU bloc, together with his counterparts from Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, requesting the restriction of imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and the extension of the deadline beyond June 5.

The Ministers of Agriculture of five EU member states – Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia – requested in a letter addressed to the EU bloc to modify and extend the regulations restricting the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, the Polish news agency PAP recently announced, citing anonymous sources to Reuters.

According to Petre Daea, the Minister of Agriculture, Romania requested the extension of the deadline, June 5 being the date when the period until which grain imports from Ukraine are suspended expires.

“It is a request generated by the fact that in some time we will enter the harvest, and a large amount of grain is still in the farmers’ warehouses. These warehouses must be freed by capitalizing on the existing stocks in such a way that we have room for storing the new harvests. This is the reasoning for which I thought it necessary to extend it, because there are still two weeks left and now we are reaching June 5 and this deadline must be extended”, the Romanian Minister of Agriculture said.

He specified that the proposed measure supports Romanian farmers, who will no longer face competition from Ukrainian products on the domestic market. “Romania’s position is that it wants, along with other states (…) in the proximity of the war, to have the opportunity to capitalize on its stock quantities to be able to make way for the production of the new harvest in a few months. We want farmers not to be affected by such measures, this is the situation. They will not be affected under the conditions in which we extend. We want the farmers not to be affected by the extension of this term, which means stopping the import of grain and which does not come to the market in competition with our products“, Petre Daea said.

The European Commission adopted on May 2 exceptional and temporary preventive measures regarding imports of a limited number of products from Ukraine, under the exceptional guarantee of the Regulation on autonomous trade measures. The measures entered into force on May 2 and will be in force until June 5, 2023. These measures are necessary given the exceptional circumstances of the serious logistical blockages faced by five European Union member states.

The measures target only four agricultural products – wheat, corn, rape and sunflower seeds – originating in Ukraine. The adopted measures aim to alleviate the logistical blockages involving these products in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

During this period, wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds originating in Ukraine can continue to circulate freely in all member states of the European Union, except for the five states mentioned in the first line.

The European Commission has announced that it is prepared to re-impose preventive measures after the expiry of the current Autonomous Trade Measures Regulation on 5 June 2023, as long as the exceptional situation continues.