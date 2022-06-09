Unlocking the Ports of Ukraine in Exchange for a 25% Discount

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a discount on Ukrainian grain if Ankara can organize a “green corridor” by sea.

Russian Federation blocks and steals cereals grown by Ukrainians. This leads to Putin’s ability to blackmail the world and stage another artificial Holodomor.

So, Turkey is a third party in the resolution of this issue. Ankara is engaged in intensive diplomatic negotiations with Ukraine and Russia. The Turkish side wants to organize the transportation of grain by sea to overcome the food crisis that has arisen in the world.

Further details here.