ALD Automotive & LeasePlan Unite as Ayvens in Romania

ALD Automotive I LeasePlan announce the completion of the integration of the two companies under the Ayvens brand and introduce the new local management team. The Ayvens mobility brand, which unites the two companies under a single identity, was launched in Romania last fall, following the global acquisition of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive. Locally, the integration timeline has progressed at a steady pace, in several stages, with varying levels of intensity and complexity, being finalized in Q2 of this year. The team’s integration has been one of the most important aspects of the merger process, along with the alignment of existing IT systems and workflows.

After completing the integration process, the company has announced its new local management team. The team features experts with strong experience in operational leasing. Their goal is to strengthen the company’s position in Romania, putting customers first and ensuring their satisfaction.

Management team in Romania:

Shane Dowling – Country Managing Director

Christophoros Pexas – Finance Director

Alexandru Popescu – Commercial Director

Mugurel Helcioiu – Operations & Services Director

Daniela Davidescu – Strategy and Transformation Director

Oana Iovițu – HR Director

Alexandra Naneș – Digital and IT Director

Nicoleta Ionescu – Risk & Compliance Director

In almost 20 years of activity, all the actions and initiatives of the two companies have contributed to the development of the operational leasing sector in Romania. Currently, the Ayvens network covers the entire territory of Romania, with a diversified portfolio of clients and fleets (multinationals, SMEs, entrepreneurial companies, both large and small fleets).

“The acquisition of LeasePlan was a unique opportunity and marked an intense journey of transformation. We adhered to our integration timetable, a complex process that culminated with the launch of the new Ayvens brand in September 2024 and, in the first half of this year, the finalization of the alignment of our IT systems and the legal merger of our two entities. The integration process went well and the management team is fit for purpose to guide the company in its next stage of development and ensure that our clients continue to receive the highest quality of service,” said Shane Dowling, Country Managing Director of Ayvens in Romania.