AnimaWings Adds Fifth Airbus, Plans $1B Fleet of 18 Planes

AnimaWings, a 100% Romanian airline, has announced today in a press conference the reception of a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, its third this year and fifth in the fleet overall. At the same time, by the end of 2027, the company aims to reach a fleet of 18 aircraft, consolidating one of the most valuable portfolios in Romania’s private aviation industry, valued at over $1 billion.

The Airbus A220-300 is a state-of-the-art aircraft, internationally recognized for reliability, efficiency, and comfort. The model chosen by AnimaWings is configured for both local and international markets, with 137 seats — including 12 in business class, offering space and configuration similar to other market aircraft — and 125 in economy, arranged in a comfortable 2+3 configuration per row.

“For us, passengers are at the center of every decision. Through the new Airbus A220 aircraft, we bring not only increased safety and comfort, but also a travel experience comparable to that offered by major international companies. Accessibility, city-breaks, or business trips should not exclude comfort and the joy of traveling. With this fifth Airbus A220-300 aircraft, we are one step closer to the ambitious plans we made a few years ago. The ambitious plan we have provides for AnimaWings’ fleet to reach 18 aircraft in total, by the end of 2027,” said Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

Starting this autumn, the company will operate 12 routes consolidating its domestic flight network and connecting Romania’s main airports (Otopeni, Cluj, Iași, Craiova, Timișoara, Suceava) to major European and international destinations, such as Istanbul, Munich, Prague, Sofia, Tel Aviv, and Dubai.

Ambitious development plans will continue in 2026, with new routes including Bucharest–Geneva, along with other new direct connections between two major cities, available on the market next year.

At the same time, brothers Cristian and Marius Pandel told journalists today that investments in the airline are financed from the group’s profits.

Fleet valued at over $1 billion and the fastest expansion of a Romanian airline

AnimaWings’ fifth aircraft is part of an 18-unit order to be delivered over the next two years. Thus, four more aircraft will be received in the first half of next year, with the rest in 2027.

- Advertisement -

Through record investments in modern aircraft and by expanding its destination network, AnimaWings aims to offer an alternative for Romanian passengers, similar to that of foreign companies, at international comfort and service standards, with benefits such as free cabin baggage allowance (8kg and 4kg), free seat selection, and both online and offline check-in services.

“In a market dominated by low-cost carriers, we want to show that in Romania too, solid aviation projects can be built, with significant investments and a European vision. AnimaWings is the first Romanian full-service private airline, standing out for comfort and excellence. We want to quickly become the top choice for Romanian passengers and beyond, placing Romania in its rightful place in Europe in terms of connectivity, as well as respect for passengers. We have managed, in just one year since receiving the first Airbus aircraft, to record the fastest expansion of a Romanian company and to already have five aircraft in the fleet, three of them brand new, from the factory, and this has given us confidence to continue this journey,” added Marius Pandel, President of AnimaWings.

AnimaWings passengers benefit from three classes of service — Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy — designed to meet travelers’ varied needs. The airline’s strategy emphasizes turning each flight into a complete, safe, and predictable experience, encouraging passenger mobility and access to relevant destinations under the best conditions.

The Airbus A220-300 stands out with extra-spacious economy seats and the first 12 rows with an additional 15 cm of legroom, ensuring superior comfort throughout the flight. The aircraft also features the largest windows in its class, offering a bright and relaxing ambiance, as well as wider aisles and spacious overhead bins. Onboard, passengers have access to premium catering services with menus inspired by modern Romanian cuisine, provided by Chef Alex Petricean.

AnimaWings is a 100% Romanian airline, launched in 2020 and part of the Memento Group, alongside the tour operator Christian Tour.

Christian Tour Eyes Stock Market Listing in Early 2026

Pandel brothers also revealed during the same event that their travel agency Christian Tour aims to become a public company, with a stock market listing targeted for the first quarter of 2026. “We are at a very advanced stage of the stock exchange listing, expected in the first quarter of next year,” Cristian Pandel said, adding that the company has also chosen the broker, but is not yet mentioning his name.

Alin Rățoi, Vice President of Memento Group, which includes the travel agency, detailed in his turn that the listing will involve 25% of the shares and estimates that it will raise 15 million euros from the IPO.