Apply Now: 2025/2026 RPEP Excellence Program Cohort Open

August 11 marks the opening of applications for the new cohort of the Romanian Performance Excellence Program (RPEP), an executive education program organized by the National Foundation of Young Managers (FNTM), with the support of RePatriot.

A maximum of 15 leaders from Romanian organizations will be admitted into a 9-month training journey led by American and Romanian experts. The program is based on the principles of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award in the United States.

The Baldrige Excellence Framework emphasizes operational excellence, collaborative strategic goals, stakeholder engagement, customer-focused processes, and continuous improvement. Learning through a time-tested method can help build a strong organizational culture and a better-defined future for businesses, universities, hospitals, and public institutions in Romania.

The program is designed for top executives and begins with a 4-day in-person initiation, followed by webinars and direct interactions over the following months.

Admission is by invitation only, based on a motivation letter for performance-focused managerial education, which must be submitted to Baldrige@fntm.ro by September 5, 2025.

This special edition cohort will have the opportunity to learn both from American best practices and from Romanian companies already engaged in performance improvement processes from previous years. Romanian professionals from around the world will share their global experience in operational excellence across different organizational cultures.

Marius Bostan, serial entrepreneur and RPEP coordinator, stated:

“Romania has reached an unprecedented level of economic development, but there’s significant room for growth through better management. The 40+ years of experience of the Baldrige Excellence Program have helped the U.S. raise its performance standards, and we can transfer these best practices to improve performance in Romanian organizations.

The First Step Toward a Partnership with Globally Recognized Experts

This year, the Romanian Performance Excellence Program (RPEP) established a strategic partnership with global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) and hosted an applied webinar with Dawid Rychlik and Klaudiusz Dobosz, moderated by Irina Bentu-Sersun-Gürtler. The event welcomed professionals from Romania’s public and private sectors and members of the Romanian Business Leaders community.

The presented case study focused on a leading global manufacturer of telecom and energy cables that underwent a major operational transformation to respond to challenges such as declining margins, fierce competition, and internal inefficiencies.

The transformation, led by A&M, focused on restructuring sales, production, logistics, IT, and financial management. Key initiatives included:

Implementation of Salesforce CRM

Centralization of customer service

Optimization of production and logistics

Improved cash flow forecasting

These measures resulted in:

€20–30 million in cost savings

19% inventory reduction

Increased operational efficiency

7 Key Lessons Discussed with Participants:

Strategic restructuring brings results – A well-planned and executed strategy can generate significant savings and improvements, even in competitive markets. Technology is a catalyst – Modern IT solutions like Salesforce CRM and SAP streamline operations, improve services, and support strategic decision-making. Centralization boosts efficiency – Centralizing key functions such as customer service reduces costs and increases accuracy. Profitability focus – Customer and product profitability models ensure optimal resource allocation. Proactive financial management – Cash flow forecasting and investment plan assessments contribute to financial health and risk reduction. Continuous production improvement – Applying 5S principles and removing bottlenecks boosts capacity and lowers costs. Sustainable change – For changes to last, the benefits must be clearly communicated to employees, top management involved, and staff trained to make new processes routine.

This transformation confirms the importance of a holistic approach to operational challenges, leveraging technology, and focusing on efficiency and profitability to achieve sustainable growth.

We encourage other companies, universities, hospitals, and public sector institutions to join the program and gain knowledge and understanding of the internationally recognized Baldrige Criteria for Performance Excellence.

The RPEP was initiated following strategic debates at the 2018 RePatriot Summit in Alba Iulia, aiming to enhance Romania’s competitiveness through internationally acknowledged excellence standards.

