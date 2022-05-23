Aquila to be included in FTSE Russell indices dedicated to Emerging Markets starting with June 22

The shares of Aquila Part Prod Com (AQ), the market leader in the field of integrated distribution and logistics services in Romania, will be included from June 20 in the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets. AQ shares will be part of the FTSE Global Micro Cap, the inclusion being announced by the global index provider on May 20, following the quarterly review. Aquila will be the sixth Romanian company included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap index, along with Purcari Wineries, Conpet, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, Sphera Franchise Group and Transport Trade Services. In total, Romania will have as of June 20 a number of 12 companies included in the FTSE Russell indices (6 in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices and 6 in the FTSE Global All Cap indices).

‘The number of Romanian companies that are part of the FTSE Russell indices dedicated to emerging markets is constantly growing. This is a positive sign for the entire capital market, for listed and future listed companies, for retail and institutional investors. At the end of the last year, Aquila closed the highest IPO on the stock exchange of an entrepreneurial company. The company’s trajectory from that point is a representative one: in March 2022, AQ shares were included in the BET and BET-TR indices, and now we are witnessing their inclusion in the FTSE Russell indices. Aquila’s presence on the stock market is a strong point for us and we hope that their experience will be replicated by as many Romanian entrepreneurial companies as possible. We, at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, continue to develop projects that support the improvement of market liquidity, such as the establishment of the Central Counterparty, the program for the Issuer’s Market Maker, the increase of the number of companies covered by analysis reports offered within BVB Research Hub and promoting these companies among investors, including by implementing ESG standards’, said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

‘The inclusion of Aquila in the FTSE Russell indices in such a short time since our listing on BVB is a confirmation of the smart work we are doing every day, but also a motivation and an obligation to perform consistently more efficient. After we had the best results in our history in 2021, we continued the positive evolution with a new quarter of growth, in 2022. We will continue our strategy of expanding our business, as we announced at the end of last year, when we listed Aquila on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’, said Jean Dumitrescu, Aquila Investor Relations Director.

Aquila was listed on the Main Market on November 29, 2021, following an initial public offering worth RON 367 mn (EUR 74 mn), the largest offer of its kind made by an entrepreneurial company at BVB. AQ shares are also included in BET, the main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and BET-TR, the index that also includes dividends given by the BET companies. The market capitalization of Aquila is RON 828 mn (EUR 167.3 mn).

Founded in 1994, Aquila currently has a team of approximately 3,000 employees and offers integrated distribution and logistics solutions through the sale of complementary products and services. The company is the market leader in Romania, operating also in the Republic of Moldova. At the end of the first quarter of this year, Aquila registered a net profit of RON 12 mn, double compared to the same period last year. The acquisition of Trigor, in the first half of 2021, contributed with RON 1.6 mn to Aquila’s profitability. At the end of last year, the group’s revenues increased by 13%, reaching RON 1,930 mn.

Romania’s upgrade by FTSE Russell, on September 21, 2020, among the Emerging Markets, has opened the way for the local capital market to a wider investment universe. At the end of the trading session of May 20, 2022, the market capitalization of all companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange was RON 215 bn (EUR 43.5 bn), 43% above the level from September 18, 2020, prior to the effective promotion to Emerging Markets status.