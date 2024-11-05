Black Friday 2024: €1.2 Billion Expected from Romanian Shoppers

Black Friday remains one of the most anticipated shopping events in Romania, with 57% of Romanians planning purchases in 2024, according to the “Black Friday Trends 2024 vs. 2023” study by MKOR Research.

The estimated total budget reaches €1.2 billion, with 8 out of 10 Romanians already setting spending amounts, mainly based on available income (67%) and wish list items (34%).

Though online shopping preference has slightly declined (-5% compared to 2023), it remains the primary purchase channel, complemented by a mixed approach. Gen Z particularly benefits from the flexibility offered by omnichannel shopping.

Electronics and Appliances Lead the Pack

Black Friday spending will focus on tech products and durable goods, with electronics and appliances being the top choices for 58% of Romanians. IT&C products, gaining a 5% increase over last year, now rank as a priority for 32% of shoppers.

Fashion has declined in general appeal (-13% from 2023) but remains relevant for certain groups: 41% of Gen Z and 42% of women still aim to buy fashion items on Black Friday.

Purchase Intentions 2024 vs. 2023

Buying intentions remain stable from 2023. For active shoppers, Black Friday represents a chance to purchase desired products and brands at more accessible prices (54%). Many also view it as a good opportunity to buy Christmas gifts (23%) or birthday presents (14%).

The majority of Black Friday shoppers are Gen Z and Millennials with monthly incomes above 6,000 RON.

The undecided segment (31%), mainly people over 44 and those with lower incomes (under 3,000 RON), may be attracted by substantial discounts on relevant products and services.

Men remain the main rejecters (68%), although this percentage has decreased by 8 points compared to 2023. Meanwhile, the share of those actively rejecting the event has doubled in the past three years (from 5% in 2022 to 10% in 2024).

Shoppers Seek Big Discounts and Ample Stock

High discounts are the top expectation for 6 out of 10 Romanians, who are hoping for an average discount of 50%. Millennials, men, and lower-income individuals are the most interested in discounts.

One-quarter of respondents are looking for ample stock on Black Friday, a factor especially important for high-income individuals, who prioritize the availability of desired items above the sample average.

“The data shows that Black Friday remains a significant event, with consumers becoming more selective and skeptical about advertised discounts. While it’s still one of the most anticipated retail events with substantial budgets at play, we’re seeing a maturing market,” said Cori Cimpoca, founder of MKOR. “Retailers have a chance to align with consumer expectations and deliver substantial discounts that meet the increasingly pragmatic demands of Romanian consumers.”

Consumers are basing their budgets on both available income and prior shopping experiences. The average individual budget for Black Friday is estimated at just under €400, marking a 20% increase over 2023.

Additionally, 32% of respondents plan for major purchases over €400, while 40% have allocated smaller budgets under €200.