Vegis.ro: Natural Black Friday. Discounts up to 70% on organic and natural products

Vegis.ro, the market leader in online sales of organic and natural products, has prepared discounts of up to 70% on over 3,000 products from November 7 to 11. The Black Friday offer includes products from all categories on the site, such as Supplements, Remedies, Food, Organic Products, Cosmetics, Essential Oils, and Detergents.

Top brands such as Niavis, Dacia Plant, CosmoPharm, Bun de Tot, Secom, Solgar, Vegis, Albina Carpatina, Alevia, and Herbagetica are also part of the discounts, giving customers the chance to purchase natural products at the lowest prices of the year and discover new alternatives for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

“For us, Black Friday means more than discounts—it’s a commitment to bring health and natural products closer to everyone choosing a balanced lifestyle. We want each customer to experience the quality and benefits of products, whether it’s supplements, spices, or organic items, at accessible prices and with the same care for nature. Whether it’s supplements, superfoods, or natural cosmetics, we want everyone who chooses us to find their favorite products at the best prices of the year. In this campaign, we’ve brought together the most appreciated brands so that everyone can choose health without compromise,” said Mihai Bucuroiu, Director of Vegis.ro.

Complice.ro: Unforgettable Black Friday. Discounts up to 35% on experience gifts, starting at 90 lei.

Complice.ro, a curator and provider of experiences for individuals and companies, will run Black Friday campaigns from November 7-10, offering discounts of up to 35% on various experiences in its portfolio.

Under the #ExperiencesNotThings umbrella, this year’s Black Friday offer will feature experiential packages in categories such as drive, fly, gourmet, beauty, development, and relaxation, marked accordingly on the website, with discounts between 10% and 35%. A light aircraft flight, a Tesla test drive, premium whiskey, coffee, or chocolate tastings, spa body treatments, or private makeup classes are just a few of the experiences Complice.ro customers can access at reduced prices from November 7-10.

Additionally, the FlexiBox packages allow recipients to choose their desired experience from a selection across categories such as adrenaline, off-road, gourmet, relaxation, workshops, and more, within a predefined budget.

The Black Friday offer will include FlexiBox packages tailored for all types of recipients: for HER, for HIM, for Couples, for Kids, as well as the popular Awesome Box, which offers over 40 experiences to choose from, and packages focused on specific regions, like the Brasov Box. FlexiBox packages will also be discounted up to 35% from November 7-10. For instance, during the Black Friday campaign, the Junior Box, which includes experience options in karting, play, and sports categories from which the recipient can choose, will be available for 130 lei.

“Black Friday officially kicks off the gift season, making it the perfect time to think about how to surprise loved ones for Christmas, St. Nicholas, or seasonal birthdays. For those who want to step away from object-based gifts, we have prepared memorable experiences this year—from moments of relaxation to adrenaline-pumping adventures, tastings, urban escapes, or unique accommodations. We hope each gift becomes a cherished memory, beyond the price paid by the giver. With significant discounts of up to 35% on our most popular experiences, we want to encourage people to gather and give experiences, not things, throughout their lives,” said Oana Pascu, founder of Complice.ro.

Niavis.ro: Tasty and Healthy Black Friday. Discounts up to 40%, available through partner stores

Niavis, one of Romania’s leading brands for natural products, supplements, and superfoods, is preparing discounts of up to 40% on over 250 products. All Niavis products—from dietary supplements, oils, flours, coconut flakes, cinnamon, Celtic salt, oatmeal, matcha, spirulina, to essential oils, teas, and spices—are part of the Black Friday campaign preparations and will be discounted up to 40% through partner stores.

The Niavis products included in the Black Friday campaign can be purchased through partners such as Vegis, Emag, Farmacia Tei, Farmacia Doctor Max, Bebe Tei, and many others.

Workspace Studio: Sustainable and Ergonomic Black Friday. Discounts up to 50% on Herman Miller and Knoll ergonomic chairs, starting at 2000 lei.

Workspace Studio, a company specializing in high-quality office design solutions and a Certified Dealer for the MillerKnoll group in Romania, has prepared 24 hours of Black Friday discounts. This once-a-year opportunity to purchase ergonomic chairs with substantial discounts will begin at midnight on Friday, November 8, and last for 24 hours. The campaign includes a selection of ergonomic chair models with prices up to 50% lower.

All Herman Miller and Knoll chairs available on the site, as well as monitor arms and the Ratio desk, will be part of the Black Friday promotion. Once again, the stars of the campaign are Herman Miller chairs, with top ergonomic models such as Aeron, K-Task, Mirra, and Lino available on Friday, November 8, at up to 50% off.

“The star product remains the Aeron chair, which will have a 30% discount. In addition to guaranteed quality as a top ergonomic choice, Aeron is also a responsible choice for a healthier environment. Made with Ocean Bound Plastic—recycled materials sourced from coastal areas where waste risks ending up in the ocean—Aeron combines top-level ergonomics with a commitment to sustainability. This year, discounts reach up to 50% on models like Mirra 2 or Lino, and all chairs in the online store will have special prices, both for in-stock items and those available by order,” says Horațiu Didea, Managing Partner at Workspace Studio.