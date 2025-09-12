Blu Capital Merges Energy & Infra Unit with Finergreen CEE Team

Blu Capital Partners (BCP), an independent investment banking advisory firm and Romania’s exclusive member of M&A Worldwide (MAWW), announces the strategic merger of its Energy & Infrastructure vertical with the former Central and Eastern Europe team of Finergreen, a Paris-based renewable energy advisory boutique. The partnership creates the largest and most experienced investment banking teams in Central & Eastern Europe, with deep expertise in structuring complex financing, M&A and strategic advisory for energy and infrastructure transactions.

This is the first time in Romania when two independent investment banking advisory firms join forces to build a transactions-focused team that surpasses the size of any traditional bank’s or accounting firm’s investment banking advisory division. By number of bankers dedicated to M&A and financing deals BCP is now the largest Romanian player.

This move marks a significant milestone in BCP’s journey to becoming a top-tier investment banking advisory firm in Eastern Europe, reinforcing its commitment to delivering sector-specialized, high-impact advisory services. BCP expects to close another 5 transactions by the end of 2025 and more than 10 transactions in 2026 including full sales, partial sales, equity injections, debt financing, refinancing, and others. In BCP’s transactions, approximately 80% of investors continue to be foreign, while around 20% are local.

“This merger is a natural step in our growth strategy. By combining our local leadership with a team specialized in the energy sector in Eastern Europe, we are now stronger, more connected, and better equipped to serve the evolving needs of our clients and investors, including in the energy transition sector”, says Dragos Tudose, Managing Director at and Co-Head of Energy & Infrastructure Blu Capital Partners.

The newly integrated team brings together a deep bench of specialists, an expanded portfolio of client relationships, and a robust network of institutional investors, strategic buyers, and developers across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. In the past 12 months BCP’s client base has doubled, offering international and local investors a gateway to an increasing number of relevant M&A and investment opportunities.

“Our Energy & Infrastructure division is built on deep sector expertise and a commitment to excellence. Whether advising on renewable or traditional energy projects, or critical infrastructure developments, we are at the forefront of this evolution–supporting clients in navigating complex regulatory landscapes, unlocking new opportunities, and delivering impactful solutions that shape the future of energy and infrastructure in the region. We bring a collaborative and forward-thinking approach that helps our clients achieve long-term success,” says Sergio Mandru, Managing Director and Co-Head of Energy & Infrastructure at Blu Capital Partners.

After the merger, BCP now boasts a partnership of 4 senior bankers, totaling a team of 15 professionals with decades of combined experience in energy transactions including solar, wind, storage, and green hydrogen. BCP represents a larger client base across the renewable energy, infrastructure, and utilities sectors, alongside enhanced cross-border execution capabilities. BCP is a multicultural team, covering 8 foreign languages. As of now, BCP also access to over 2,000 international investor relationships for both M&A transactions and financing, offering one of the best investor coverages for our clients in Eastern Europe.

“We are building a firm where top talent thrives, where clients find the right strategic solutions, and where investors find value. For any high-quality company or asset, we can find the relevant solution”, adds Tudor Mafteianu, Managing Partner at BCP.