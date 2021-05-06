Bunnyshell raises a new round -€1.1 M transaction led by Early Game Ventures

Early Game Ventures announced the completion of a new investment in Bunnyshell, a startup that builds technology for cloud infrastructure, allowing its customers to install, monitor, and scale cloud applications automatically. The 1.1 million euro transaction is EGV’s second investment in Bunnyshell and confirms the company’s spectacular evolution in the last year and a half.

The DLA Piper team, consisting of Cristina Bucur and Sandra Cahu, provided legal assistance for the transaction, including the documents required for the entire process. Boanta, Gidei and Associates SCA represented Bunnyshell.

Bunnyshell is a second-generation cloud infrastructure company. They don’t improve the cloud; they don’t make it safer, faster, or cheaper — what they do is give everyone access to the cloud and make the process look stupid simple, and madly fast.

Bunnyshell’s “devops-as-a-service” is the perfect solution for both SMBs that are understaffed/ under-capitalized and for enterprises that need agility and speed. Are you a small online retailer? You can launch a shop fast and easily. Are you a salesman working for a Fortune 500 company? You can deploy your own proof-of-concept servers and demo to any client within minutes.

Dan Calugareanu, Early Game Ventures Partner, said: “The demand for skilled people in systems management (Dev Ops) exploded during the pandemic when all companies had to accelerate their digitization and build their cloud infrastructure. Bunnyshell technology democratizes access to the cloud and makes installing and managing servers easy for anyone. We have been, are, and will be supporting the Bunnyshell team in the next rounds of funding.”

Alin Dobra, founder, and CEO of Bunnyshell, said: “In the context of accelerated digitization, attention to Dev Ops processes and the need for developer-oriented solutions has dramatically increased. There are many moving parts at the infrastructure level: the configuration of new servers, security policies, back-up… which generates complexity and increases the probability that the performance of the applications will be affected. Bunnyshell helps companies automate Dev Ops processes and manage cloud applications and infrastructures with just a few clicks, without the need for specialists.

This new round of funding allows us to accelerate expansion in international markets and develop the global network of partners.”

Early Game Ventures (EGV) is a venture capital firm funded mostly through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is part of the European Investment Bank Group and is the leading risk financier for Europe’s SMEs through venture capital, collateral, and microfinance instruments. In Romania, the EIF implements financial instruments co-financed through structural and investment funds, such as JEREMIE 2007-2013, SME Initiative, ROP, JOP, NRDP.

The Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020 (POC) makes investments to address the needs and challenges raised by the low levels of economic competitiveness, in particular with regards to (a) insufficient support for research, development and innovation and (b) underdeveloped infrastructure for Information and Communication Technology. POC benefits from a € 1.33 billion allocation from the European Regional Development Fund.

The content of this material does not necessarily represent the official position of the European Union or the Government of Romania.