Business Sentiment Index Fall Edition 2024

The latest Business Sentiment Index (BSI) report from the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) reveals that companies are delaying investments. Only 36% of respondents plan to increase investments over the next 12 months, down 6% from the spring edition and marking the lowest level since 2020. Meanwhile, 43% of companies will maintain current investment levels, and 22% plan to reduce them. Additionally, 71% of companies expect to cut costs in the coming months.

Romania’s attractiveness for investments has also decreased. Only 44% of respondents now see Romania as competitive compared to similar locations, down from 53% in March 2024. Furthermore, 24% view Romania as less attractive than other regional alternatives. Persistent issues include bureaucracy (80%), inconsistent policy implementation (64%), taxation, and infrastructure (50%). The only competitive factor remains the availability of a qualified workforce (62%).

Legislative ambiguities (80%) and tax concerns (70%) are the top reasons for declining investor confidence. This sentiment aligns with recent data from the National Bank of Romania (NBR), which reported a 36.3% drop in foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2023 compared to the previous year. Foreign investment in the first seven months of 2024 was also down 23% from the same period in 2023.

Despite these challenges, 65% of respondents expect revenue growth in Romania in the coming year, 66% anticipate growth in the domestic market, and 50% foresee an increase in exports. Respondents also highlighted advantages such as EU funds, PNRR reforms, the energy transition, and tax incentives for R&D investments as key opportunities.

The surveyed companies represent various sectors, including manufacturing, retail, services, and construction. Notably, 55% of respondents have a turnover exceeding 1 billion lei, and 59% employ over 1,000 people. In 2023, FIC member companies accounted for about 22% of Romania’s nominal GDP, with a turnover of nearly 348 billion lei.

The long-term development of Romania’s economy will heavily rely on attracting and retaining foreign direct investments. FIC stresses the need for a strategic long-term vision to ensure sustainable economic growth. This includes reducing the budget deficit, improving fiscal policies, and ensuring predictability to attract large-scale private investments. The FIC has developed several strategic reports and analyses aimed at supporting Romania’s long-term development, which they are prepared to share with policymakers.

FIC’s strategic priorities for Romania’s economic development include:

I. Budget, Taxation & Tax System Reform:

Fiscal consolidation: Reducing the budget deficit by improving tax collection and controlling public spending.

Tax system reform to enhance efficiency and fairness.

II. Human Capital:

Addressing labor shortages with reforms in the healthcare and education sectors.

III. Energy Transition, Environment & Sustainability:

Strengthening collaboration between industries, government, and other stakeholders for regulatory and financial support.

Introducing and implementing new technologies (e.g., CCUS, hydrogen, biomethane) to foster innovation and cost-effective solutions.

IV. Business Environment & Investment:

Reducing administrative barriers to economic growth and creating a strong institutional framework to attract investments.

V. Digitalization & Innovation:

Prioritizing the digitalization of public institutions and promoting R&D and innovation across sectors.

VI. Governance & State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs):

Improving the efficiency of SOEs and reducing their debt levels.

FIC is committed to collaborating with Romanian authorities to implement these measures, which are vital for stimulating investment and ensuring long-term economic sustainability.