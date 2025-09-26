The time has come to announce the winners of the BVB Arena 2025 program, now in its eighth edition. Through BVB Arena, the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) acts as a key financing channel for Romanian companies while promoting businesses that contribute to the growth of the local economy, offering them opportunities to expand and gain visibility.

This year, 15 Romanian companies have reached the finals, representing diverse sectors with significant economic impact, including food industry, education, IT&C, trade, HoReCa, tourism, manufacturing, and textiles.

Honoring Entrepreneurship and Leadership

The BVB Arena Gala welcomed distinguished guests from the Romanian entrepreneurial ecosystem, as well as representatives from local authorities who delivered opening remarks. Radu Miruță, Minister of Economy, Digitalization, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, emphasized the need for the state to provide commitment and predictability in its interactions with the business environment, while citing examples of professionals leading state-owned companies. Dragoș Pîslaru, Minister of Investments and European Projects, highlighted that this is the perfect moment to celebrate Romanian economic achievements that serve as models for others, such as the 15 finalist companies. Alexandru Petrescu, President of the Financial Supervisory Authority, underscored that the Gala honors not only successful businesses but also the people who work in and believe in them.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange expresses its gratitude to all who contributed to the Gala’s success, including program partners, supporters from the beginning, new partners this year, media, and the dedicated BVB team driving the program’s impact.

The 15 Finalist Companies

In alphabetical order, the finalists are:

AD Auto Total – Automotive Agricola International – Food Industry Annabella – Trade Apemin Tușnad – Food Industry AROBS Transilvania Software – IT&C Artesana (public vote) – Food Industry Barleta – Manufacturing Industry BENTO – IT&C Casa Timiș Wellness & Spa Resort – HoReCa Christian Tour – Tourism Libris – Education Lidas (public vote) – Food Industry Sofiaman (public vote) – Textile Industry Visual Fan – Trade Zitec – IT&C

“Through the BVB Arena program, we spotlight ambitious Romanian companies with vision and courage that have a tangible impact on the local economy. Tonight, we celebrate 15 Romanian businesses with impressive careers, joining the community of successful entrepreneurs fostered over time by the Bucharest Stock Exchange. We congratulate this year’s finalists and confidently accompany them on their path to success,” said Loredana Chițu, Vice President of BVB’s Board of Directors.

Ana-Maria Neatu, BVB Arena Program Director, added: “We are delighted to mark the eighth edition of the BVB Arena Program, a key initiative supporting Romanian businesses. Over the years, we have witnessed the immense potential of local companies, which, through innovation and determination, significantly contribute to the national economy. This edition has generated no fewer than 40 financing rounds through the BVB, totaling over EUR 270 million, proving both the necessity and effectiveness of such initiatives. We congratulate the 15 finalists for standing out through innovation and performance, and we wish them access to opportunities, resources, and networks to achieve their ambitious goals.”

In the coming months, informal meetups will allow finalist and semi-finalist companies to network, share experiences, and exchange ideas. Early next year, the stories of the finalist companies will be published in the BVB Arena book, featuring dialogues with the founders and Ana-Maria Neatu, and shared through a dedicated podcast available on YouTube and Spotify.