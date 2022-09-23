BVB Made in Romania program nominates its 5th edition finalists during the Awards Gala

1 5 to go –public vot 100% Romanian brand, which operates under the slogan Smile, there’s coffee! 2 Agricloud The company monitors agricultural crops, vineyards, orchards, and livestock farms using IoT technology. 3 Agroland Business System –public vot Romanian entrepreneurial group, which operates one of the most extensive networks of agricultural stores in Romania. 4 Antibiotice Iasi One of the most important Romanian generic drug producers 5 Code of Talent Romanian microlearning platform for corporations and educational institutions. 6 Curtea Veche Publishing Company with Romanian private capital and one of the largest publishing houses in Romania. 7 Cyscale Systems Cyscale Systems helps businesses by protecting applications and data in the cloud. 8 Deltamed One of the leading manufacturers of special intervention vehicles in Eastern Europe with over 20 years of experience. 9 Digisign Among the main suppliers in the field of public key infrastructure (PKI) and information technology security services. 10 dotLumen–public vot dotLumen is a scalable solution for the mobility of blind people. 11 FintechOS Start-up developing digital solutions for the financial industry that meet the changing needs of consumers. 12 IRUM Founded in 1953, IRUM specializes in machinery and equipment construction, committed to manufacture Romanian products. 13 Merlin’s Beverages The company is known for the brands: Vitamin Aqua (market leader in the category), LEMONADE, Pop Cola and VITANIMIX. 14 Transavia Family business and the only Romanian producer that produces, raises, processes and distributes all chickens. 15 Zebrapay The company specializes in providing payment solutions through the largest network of self-service terminals in Romania.

„ We have reached the fifth edition of the Made in Romania program, and we see, once again, companies from industries that are developing strongly in our country, harmonizing with the structure of our economy. Thus, companies from the IT&C sector have the largest share, a performance we also saw in the previous edition, followed by those from the consumer goods area and those from the manufacturing industry. All these companies inspire us with their determination and ability to respond to challenges with optimism and turn them into development opportunities. We see companies with a history of over 30 years, being a model of resilience and continuous adaptation to consumer needs, but also companies that have been on the market for only a few years and already stand out in their field. With each new edition in which we meet the semifinalists and then the finalists of the Made in Romania project, we discover successful Romanian entrepreneurial stories that we are proud of. We are happy to provide the platform where they can promote themselves and access strategies to help them grow.” said Radu Hanga, President of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We have reached this significant stage of the Made in Romania project, strengthening the entrepreneurs’ community formed around the program from both leading companies with tradition on the capital market, as well as companies at the beginning of the journey, with the potential to become a benchmark in the Romanian economy. This edition brought to the forefront the 15 Made in Romania stories that stood out through the innovation they bring to their activity field, the business dynamics, and the constant efforts they make to become the Romanian economy drivers. In the list of the finalists, we see diversity and ambitious growth plans, reflecting the Romanian entrepreneurial spirit. Every company is unique, and we are glad to be able to give them this platform to tell their story. We congratulate them and wish them success”. said Adrian Tanase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The results were obtained following the two stages of the finalist companies’ selection, which took place on July 31 – the date when the public voting period ended, with the first 3 finalists being chosen, and on August 2 – the date when the jury met, during which 12 of the 15 entrepreneurial success stories were selected. During the public voting stage, 10,132 valid votes were collected, through which voters showed their support for their favorite company. Of these, dotLumen received 1,251 votes from the public, followed by Agroland Business System with 1,049 valid votes and 5 to go with 951 votes.

The Made in Romania project was launched by the Bucharest Stock Exchange in 2017, in order to identify and promote top companies in Romania. By developing the www.investingromania.com platform it has positioned the Bucharest Stock Exchange as the main financing channel for Romania entrepreneurs. At the same time, the platform is also aimed at investors, consultants, and especially companies with growth prospects seeking financing from investors, or companies in the process of preparing a private placement on the AeRO or Main Market.