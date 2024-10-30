Caroli Foods Group has new CEO

Multinational food group Sigma announces the appointment of Giampaolo Manzonetto as Chief Executive Officer of its Romanian subsidiary, Caroli Foods Group. Giampaolo succeeds Roxana Manolescu, who has chosen to pursue new professional opportunities, and whose leadership has been instrumental in integrating Caroli into Sigma following its acquisition, and shaping the company’s direction in Romania.

With over 25 years of experience in multinational FMCG companies across Europe, Giampaolo holds a degree in Economics and Commerce from the University of Parma, Italy. His career spans roles in Finance, Export, and Executive Leadership, including Board Memberships.

Giampaolo has extensive expertise in organizational transformation and driving growth. Notably, he served as General Manager of Parmalat in Romania, where, following its acquisition by the Lactalis Group, he successfully led its merger with Albalact, Covalact and LaDorna. He later held the position of General Manager within the Lactalis group in Romania, additionally serving as Chair or Board Member for several companies.