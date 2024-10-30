Caroli Foods Group has new CEO

Multinational food group Sigma announces the appointment of Giampaolo Manzonetto as Chief Executive Officer of its Romanian subsidiary, Caroli Foods Group. Giampaolo succeeds Roxana Manolescu, who has chosen to pursue new professional opportunities, and whose leadership has been instrumental in integrating Caroli into Sigma following its acquisition, and shaping the company’s direction in Romania.
With over 25 years of experience in multinational FMCG companies across Europe, Giampaolo holds a degree in Economics and Commerce from the University of Parma, Italy. His career spans roles in Finance, Export, and Executive Leadership, including Board Memberships.
Giampaolo has extensive expertise in organizational transformation and driving growth. Notably, he served as General Manager of Parmalat in Romania, where, following its acquisition by the Lactalis Group, he successfully led its merger with Albalact, Covalact and LaDorna. He later held the position of General Manager within the Lactalis group in Romania, additionally serving as Chair or Board Member for several companies.
DONATE: Support our workIn an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank WireBlack Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002