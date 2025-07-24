Coca-Cola HBC Romania announces new CFO

Coca-Cola HBC Romania announces changes within its local organization, in line with the company’s commitment to developing talent both locally and regionally.

As of July, Dimitris Rompis, who served as Chief Financial Officer in Romania for the past five years, has been appointed General Manager Adria, overseeing operations in Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Slovenia. During his tenure in Romania, Dimitris significantly contributed to the company’s growth through a collaborative approach and a strong strategic business vision.

“Dimitris brought valuable contributions to the Romanian team through his expertise, clarity in decision-making, and results-driven mindset. We thank him for his dedication and wish him success in his new role. At the same time, we warmly welcome Apostolos to the Coca-Cola HBC Romania team. I’m confident he will leverage his strong financial background and performance orientation to ensure a smooth transition and actively support our business objectives,” said Cornel Cărămizaru, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

Apostolos Stergiou, formerly CFO for Adria, will take over as Chief Financial Officer in Romania. With over 19 years of experience within the Coca-Cola System, Apostolos joined The Coca-Cola Company in 2007, holding various financial roles in Greece and Romania. In 2013, he joined Coca-Cola HBC as Commercial Finance Manager for Romania and became Country Finance Controller for Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in 2016. Later, he moved to Poland in 2018, where he oversaw the integration of the finance team within the Poland and Baltics Business Unit, building a strong financial control team.

Since 2021, as CFO for operations in Croatia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, and Slovenia, Apostolos built a solid and dedicated finance team, focused on talent development, performance improvement, and strengthening business partnerships—contributing significantly to increased profitability and margin growth. He implemented high governance standards, maintained a healthy financial balance sheet, and effectively managed working capital and cash flow. Notably, he played a key role in the successful introduction of the EURO currency in Croatia in 2023.

“I’m very happy to return to Romania and honored to take on the role of CFO at Coca-Cola HBC Romania—a company with a strong track record and an exceptional team. I’m confident that my previous local experience, combined with the expertise I’ve gained in other markets, will provide a solid foundation for contributing to the company’s development through value-driven financial solutions,” said Apostolos Stergiou, the new CFO of Coca-Cola HBC Romania.