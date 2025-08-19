The Competition Council has given its preliminary approval for retailer Annabella SRL to purchase the 87 stores that Mega Image committed to divest in order to complete its acquisition of Profi Rom Food S.R.L.

As a reminder, the competition authority authorized the transaction in which Delhaize “The Lion” Nederland B.V. (Mega Image) acquired Profi Rom Food S.R.L., subject to conditions regarding both supplier relationships and the functioning of the local retail market for everyday consumer goods, primarily food products, through stores.

As part of this, Mega Image committed to divest 87 stores across 44 localities where the activities of the two companies overlap and could potentially reduce consumer choice.

In this context, Mega Image proposed to the competition authority that Annabella SRL purchase these 87 stores, including all assets and staff necessary to ensure the viability and competitiveness of the respective stores, in particular: retail space, equipment, personnel, inventory, clientele, and commercial location.

“Through this acquisition, Annabella will enter markets where it has not been present until now, such as Cluj, Bihor, Timiș, Bacău, Vrancea, and Constanța, becoming a new competitor in the retail sector. Therefore, we have given our preliminary approval, with the final approval to be granted upon authorization of the transaction,” stated Bogdan Chirițoiu, President of the Competition Council.

Annabella S.R.L. is a Romanian-owned retailer operating 118 stores in the counties of Argeș, Brașov, Dâmbovița, Giurgiu, Ialomița, Olt, and Vâlcea.