The Competition Council has authorized the transaction by which Qemetica S.A., Poland, intends to take over, including through the investment vehicle Qemetica US Silica LLC, USA, the activities and assets related to the production and sale of precipitated silica belonging to PPG Industries Inc, USA. Qemetica S.A., Poland, is part of the Qemetica Group.

In Romania, the Qemetica Group, through the companies Ciech Soda Romania S.A. and Qemetica Agricultural Solutions Romania S.R.L., produces and distributes silicates, phytosanitary and protection products, and through Ciech S.A. Warsaw – Râmnicu Vâlcea Branch provides logistical and human resources support services for Ciech Soda Romania S.A. PPG Industries Inc, USA is active in the field of production and supply of paints, varnishes and special materials.

The company carries out, through the assets to be acquired, activities related to the production and supply of sodium silicate in the US and activities related to the production of precipitated silicon in Europe.

“Following the analysis, the Competition Council found that this operation does not raise significant obstacles to effective competition on the Romanian market or a substantial part of it and that there are no serious doubts regarding its compatibility with a normal competitive environment. The decision will be published on the website of the national competition authority, after the removal of confidential information,” says the Competition Council in a press release.

