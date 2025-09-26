The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction through which Bonafarm Zrt. intends to acquire FrieslandCampina Romania Holding B.V. and, indirectly, FrieslandCampina Romania S.A.

FrieslandCampina Romania Holding B.V. is a holding company that does not carry out commercial activities.

FrieslandCampina Romania S.A. produces and sells a wide range of dairy products (milk drinks, cheeses, cream, butter). It operates two factories located in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș.

The Bonafarm Group is a vertically integrated company active in the agricultural and food industry in the Central and Eastern Europe region. In Romania, Bonafarm markets dairy products from Hungary directly and through its subsidiary Sole Mizo Romania S.R.L.

Under the provisions of the Competition Law (No. 21/1996), this transaction must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will assess its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and issue a decision within the legally established timeframe.

This summer it was announced that Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. is selling the Napolact brand and its factories in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș to Hungarian company Bonafarm Group, owned by Sándor Csányi, the second wealthiest businessman in Hungary.

The sale agreement between the two companies concerns Royal FrieslandCampina’s stake in the Romanian entity that owns the iconic Napolact brand, operates two modern production facilities in Cluj-Napoca and Târgu Mureș, and employs around 400 people.