The Competition Council is reviewing the transaction through which Olvia Investments Ltd intends to acquire Green Port Operator S.R.L.

Olvia Investments Ltd, an investment company operating in the real estate market in Cyprus, is part of the Island Oil Holdings group, which primarily deals with the supply and trading of marine fuels.

Green Port Operator S.R.L is a project company through which the construction of a liquid products terminal in the Port of Constanța is planned.

According to the provisions of the Competition Law (no. 21/1996), this operation must be authorized by the Competition Council, which will evaluate it to determine its compatibility with a normal competitive environment and will issue a decision within the legal deadlines.

